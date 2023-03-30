No April Fools’ Day jokes here — the third season of The Mandalorian is already coming to an end of Disney+ in April. But there are also a ton of exciting new series and films coming to the streamer in the month of April. The big release is David Lowrey’s live-action Peter Pan film, Peter Pan & Wendy, and the sixth season of Raven’s Home premieres on April 9 — the birthday of yours truly. Check out the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ below:

New to Disney+ in April 2023

April 1

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 11)

April 5

The Crossover

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 6) — The Mandalorian is actually one of the few Star Wars projects I enjoy, but I haven’t started the third season yet (hey, life happens and the marketing was nonexistent). Luckily, the whole third season will be available by the end of April, so maybe I’ll just wait to binge them.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)

April 8

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 12)

April 9

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 1)

Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 1)

April 12

Rennervations (Season 1)

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 7)

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 15

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 13)

April 16

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 2)

Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 2)

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants — I’m a sucker for nature docs (probably because my dad forced me to see March of the Penguins when I was four),

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 14)

April 23

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 3)

April 26

Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Mini-series)

Star Wars: Young Adventures (Shorts) — How about more Studio Ghibli collaborations, Disney?

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy — I know David Lowery co-wrote and directed the live-action Pete’s Dragon for Disney, but something about the director of The Green Knight and A Ghost Story helming a Peter Pan project has me… intrigued. Even if it stinks, at least it won’t have Tom Hanks as Geppetto!

April 29

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 15)

April 30

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 4)

That’s all that’s coming to Disney+ this April! March was a stellar month for the streamer — particularly for Bono and The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming — but April seems to be gearing up to be a good month. Hopefully, The Mandalorian season finale doesn’t require the tissues like last season.