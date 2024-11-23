In a masterful display of striking and grappling, Petr Yan solidified his position as a top bantamweight contender with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau. The former champion showcased his elite skills, winning all five rounds on the judges' scorecards and potentially setting himself up for a highly anticipated rematch with current bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili.

The main event at the Galaxy Arena in Macau saw Yan (18-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) put on a clinic against the former flyweight champion Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC), who was competing in his fourth fight at 135 pounds where he was 3-0 coming into this fight. From the opening bell, Yan's superior striking was on full display as he consistently beat Figueiredo to the punch, utilizing his crisp boxing and varied attack to keep the Brazilian off-balance.

Yan's footwork and distance management proved to be the key factors in neutralizing Figueiredo's renowned power. The Russian fighter effortlessly slipped and countered, making Figueiredo hesitant to commit to his strikes. As the rounds progressed, Yan's confidence grew, and he began to mix in takedowns, further demonstrating his well-rounded skill set.

The judges' scorecards reflected Yan's dominance, with all three officials scoring the bout 50-45 in his favor. This marks Yan's second consecutive victory, following his unanimous decision win over Song Yadong in March, and puts him firmly back in the title picture.

In the post-fight interview, an impassioned Yan wasted no time in calling for a rematch with current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili: “Merab, before this fight you said that Deiveson is the number one contender for the titles. Merab, what do you say now? I beat number one contender and I want my rematch with Merab.”

The history between Yan and Dvalishvili adds an intriguing layer to this potential title fight. Their first encounter in March 2023 saw Dvalishvili secure a unanimous decision victory over Yan, in what was widely considered an upset at the time. That loss was part of a three-fight skid for Yan, which now appears to be firmly in the rearview mirror.

Yan's performance against Figueiredo was reminiscent of the form that initially earned him the bantamweight title. His ability to control the pace of the fight, land significant strikes, and mix in takedowns when necessary showcased the well-rounded game that made him one of the most feared fighters in the division.

For Figueiredo, this loss is a significant setback in his bantamweight campaign. After impressive victories over Marlon Vera, Rob Font, and Cody Garbrandt, the former flyweight king now finds himself at a crossroads. At 35 years old, questions will inevitably arise about his future in the division and whether a return to 125 pounds might be in order.

The bantamweight landscape has shifted dramatically since Yan's reign as champion. With Sean O'Malleys loss of his title, Dvalishvili's ascension to the throne, and Umar Nurmagomedov's rise up the rankings, the division is ripe for new storylines. Yan's resurgence adds another compelling narrative to an already stacked weight class.

However, Yan may face competition for the next title shot. With contenders like Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley also in the mix, the UFC matchmakers have some intriguing options to consider. Regardless of who gets the next crack at Dvalishvili, Yan's performance at UFC Macau has ensured that he will be part of the conversation.

As the dust settles on UFC Macau, the bantamweight division finds itself with a reinvigorated contender in Petr Yan. His clinical dismantling of a dangerous opponent in Figueiredo serves as a reminder of why he was once considered one of the most dominant forces in the weight class.

For now, Yan can celebrate a victory that not only extends his winning streak but also reestablishes him as a premier bantamweight. As he awaits news of his next opponent, the rest of the division will be on notice: Petr Yan is back, and he's gunning for the gold once again.

The coming weeks will likely bring clarity to the bantamweight title picture. Whether Yan gets his desired rematch with Dvalishvili or faces another top contender, one thing is certain the “No Mercy” era is far from over, and Petr Yan's journey back to the top of the 135-pound mountain is one of the most compelling stories in MMA today.