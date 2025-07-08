Ryan Lochte debuted a new romance over the holiday weekend.

Last month, Kayla Reid announced that she filed for divorce from Lochte; however, the 12-time Olympic medalist has already moved on with a woman named Molly Gillihan. The professional swimmer was seen enjoying his Fourth of July weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla. where it showed the couple embracing one another as they enjoyed the holiday. They even snapped a photo with Lochte's niece and the athlete's mom in another post.

It's unclear when Lochte and Gillihan's relationship began, but she has already been introduced to the swimmer's family as seen in the photos on Instagram.

The hard launch follows Lochte dismissing rumors that he cheated on Reid.

“Kayla and I both wish to keep this matter private for many reasons, most importantly, to protect our children,” he told People in the statement last month. “For that reason, I also won’t be commenting on this matter, or replying to allegations made by third parties.”

The source shared that due to Lochte's alleged infidelity, it pushed Reid to pursue steps to end the marriage.

“He’s damaged so much of their marriage and he’s broken her heart so many times that she doesn’t know if reconciliation is in their future,” the source told the outlet.

“It just got so bad that she actually felt like by leaving he’ll have to be court-mandated to get help, essentially,” the source continued. “All she wants is for him to be healthy and him to be well.”

The source also shared that Reid has been “protecting him for so long and protecting their marriage,” the source added. “She never, ever wanted this.”

Reid and Lochte were married for seven years and share kids Caiden, 7, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2.

Ryan Lochte Speaks Out On Divorce From Kayla Reid

Reid shared last month in an emotional post on Instagram that the decision to end her marriage was challenging but was an “act of love.”

“I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” she wrote in part on Instagram at the time. “I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love—for those around me and for myself.”

Shortly after the post, Lochte followed up with his statement calling the decision “difficult” and asked for privacy while they go through this time together as a family.

“This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote in a June 4 Instagram post. “I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

“Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both,” Lochte continued. “I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately.”

Reid has not reacted to Lochte's post at this time.