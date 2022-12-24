By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

PewDiePie introduces his new pug, Momo, in his latest video on YouTube. This follows the news that PewDiePie mourns the passing of Maya, his 17-year-old pug that has featured heavily in his videos and his other media, which he officially announced on Instagram days before this video.

In his video ‘Lot of big changes lately..‘, PewDiePie introduces Edgar, his other, livelier pug, to the newest member of their family, Momo. Momo is a ‘chug’, born from the love between a Chihuahua and a Pug, so she’s not exactly the same breed as Edgar and the older sister, Maya. Still, PewDiePie called himself in the video the ‘King of Pugs.’

In the video, the new pug Momo was seen frolicking inside PewDiePie’s home. A chunk of the video just showed Momo playing around PewDiePie’s face. Some part of it showed her biting at a single fluffy slipper. But for the most part, Momo was sleeping on her bed, which is the right activity for a puppy her age. Meanwhile, PewDiePie and Edgar went out to buy materials for a playpen for their newest family member, so that Momo can run around safely without any risk of loss or injury.

Maya was still able to meet Maya, as the two had a staring contest in the video. However, it was clear from the video that Maya really has grown old, blind, and deaf due to her age. She was seen mostly lying on her bed or on a couch, covered with heavy blankets. PewDiePie would acknowledge Maya’s passing at the start of the video, but since it was filmed back in November, Maya was still around to make an appearance. This could mark Maya’s final appearance on PewDiePie’s channel, but we happily welcome the addition of Momo to the family, so that Edgar wouldn’t feel too lonely and sad with the passing of his beloved older sister.