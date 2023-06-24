The PFL playoffs are still just under two months away from taking place, but massive changes to the four fighters partaking in the action have been announced by the league. On Saturday morning, Natan Schulte was shockingly suspended and removed from the PFL playoffs bracket, with Shane Burgos taking his spot as the four seed, setting him up for a battle with the top seeded Clay Collard.

The PFL has removed Nathan Schulte from its playoffs after it says last night’s bout vs. Raush Manfio “did not meet that contractual standard.” WOW. https://t.co/fGDBPAHURc — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 24, 2023

The Brazilian Schulte has found himself in position to try to pull off an upset against Collard, but has all of a sudden been suspended by the PFL. Details surrounding the reasoning behind the sudden decision are sparse as of now, but initial indications suggest that Schulte's fight against Raush Manfio on Saturday night didn't meet the league's contractual standards.

This is a big change that could have massive repercussions on how the PFL playoffs play out. Collard was obviously going to be favored to beat Schulte either way, but in some folks eyes, he may get a more favorable matchup in Burgos considering he wasn't even supposed to be a part of the playoffs in the first place.

The circumstances surrounding Schulte's sudden suspension are certainly confusing, and it remains to be seen whether or not any more information on the situation will come out in the near future. Hopefully these are the final changes from the league, as the fighter's will need all the time possible to prepare for their upcoming matchups, with the playoffs set to take place on August 23rd.