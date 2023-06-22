PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero keeps it moving with the main card on ESPN+ with a fight in the lightweight division between Shane Burgos and Yamato Nishikawa. Both Burgos and Nishikawa are coming off of losses in their PFL debut fights. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Burgos-Nishikawa prediction and pick.

Shane Burgos (15-4) was the biggest free agent signing for the PFL during the offseason but unfortunately, he dropped his big coming-out party in his debut fight against the 2022 PFL champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He will now have his work cut out for him as he will need to get an early finish this weekend to ensure he gets into his first-ever PFL playoffs.

Yamato Nishikawa (21-4-6) is the youngest fighter in the PFL tournament this year at just 20 years old with over 30 professional fights. There was a ton of hype when the PFL signed him over from Japan's Shooto promotion, however, he fell short after losing a one-sided fight against Clay Collard. He will need a big finish against one of the toughest adversaries to date in Shane Burgos come this Friday.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL 6 Odds: Shane Burgos-Yamato Nishikawa Odds

Shane Burgos: -1000

Yamato Nishikawa: +570

How to Watch Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Shane Burgos Will Win

Shane Burgos may have underwhelmed in his PFL debut but there is no fault there since he fought against the best that the PFL has to offer in Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who was just a very bad stylistic matchup for him. Burgos will be hungry to get back in there to get the first win of his PFL career and in emphatic fashion.

He will have a willing partner in Nishikawa to throw down within the center of the smart cage. This will bode well for Burgos that will be coming to knock his head off en route to a spot in the PFL playoffs. This will be no easy fight for him as Nishikawa is as tough as they come but if they stand there and trade shots Burgos should be the one left standing.

Why Yamato Nishikawa Will Win

Yamato Nishikawa didn't get the win in his first PFL fight as he got outstruck for the majority of the fight against Clay Collard. He showed that he is no slouch and that he can hang in there with the best that the PFL has to offer. Nishikawa likes to stand and bang much like his opposition which will give him the chance to cause a major upset.

He may not be as skilled as someone like Burgos but the way Burgos likes to throw caution to the wind that could sometimes spell disaster for him. Nishikawa possesses the power that could sit down Burgos if he goes out there and expects a back-and-forth war.

Final Shane Burgos-Yamato Nishikawa Prediction & Pick



This fight has fireworks written all over it. These two fighters have don't back down attitudes when they get in there to fight and I thoroughly expect more of the same on Friday night. Ultimately, I think Burgos just packs a bit more of a punch and has the longer frame to keep himself out of danger. He should fight fire with fire against Nishikawa eventually knocking him out in the first round to secure his spot in the PFL playoffs.

Final Shane Burgos-Yamato Nishikawa Prediction & Pick: Shane Burgos (-1000)