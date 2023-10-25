PGA Tour 2K23 Season 6 tees off this weekend, bringing new content, challenges, rewards, and more to the course. Season 5 included tons of content ranging from Dude Perfect to Bogey Boys merchandise. Season 6 aims to do the same, giving players more reason to come back and check the game out again. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new in PGA Tour 2K23 Season 6.

PGA Tour 2K23 Season 6 Release Date

PGA Tour Season 6 drops this Friday, October 27th. New weekly and daily events run through January 12th, 2024, giving players plenty of time to check out the new season.

PGA Tour Season 6 features Bad Birdie Golfing Apparel And Course Creator Content

The biggest thing in PGA Tour 2K23 Season 6 is the new apparel from Bad Birdie Golfing. The PGA Tour 2K23 Season 6 Clubhouse Pass includes all sorts of tropical patterned cosmetics like balls, shirts, hats, skirts, and more. The brand Bad Birdie Golfing began in 2017. In six short years, they find their gear in the latest PGA Tour game from 2K.

Additionally, new Halloween-themed content comes just before the spookiest time of the year. Now players can add cool halloween-themed decorations to their custom courses and give it a little extra flare for the season. And when the holiday season approaches, expect more Christmas themed items to make their way into the game.

Overall, Season 6 doesn't bring as much to the plate as previous ones did. However, the game did release over two years ago, with the game releasing October 11th, 2022. We expected the content output to drop at some point as time went on.

Hopefully this means we might get news on the next PGA Tour 2K game. Judging from the previous two releases, it seems possible that PGA Tour 2K25 comes out next year. However, it's still way too early to tell. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy all the new rewards available in Season 6.

That's everything we know about PGA Tour 2K23 Season 6 and the Clubhouse Pass details. PGA Tour 2K23 launched for for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

