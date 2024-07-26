Golf at the Olympics is a relatively new addition to the games, with 2016 representing its return. The Paris Games represent a new challenge, as the question of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players comes up again. There will be LIV players, like Jon Rahm, at the Olympics but some of the star players will not be there. Here is the breakdown of the qualifications and reactions from the players who were left off the team.

Qualification for golf at the Olympics

The field of 60 players for the men's and women's events at the Paris Olympics was determined by the International Golf Federation (IGF). The IGF uses the points from the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) to determine their rankings. The points are accumulated over two years, with recent points weighted higher than points from the beginning of the period.

The OWGR has been the biggest point of contention for LIV and its players. The players believed that they would receive the points but the ruling came down that the tournaments did not meet the qualifications to receive points. The LIV golfers are placed at a significant disadvantage in the IGF rankings because of this.

While there will be LIV Golf players at the Olympics, they will not be as prevalent as they are at major championships during the golf season. Those players who did make the field will be representing countries from around the world, but not Team USA.

Rahm will be joined by fellow LIV player David Puig on the Spanish team, Chile has Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Mexico is bringing Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, and Poland has Adrian Meronk from LIV. These players were the top-ranking players from their countries despite not earning points in the LIV events.

American Bryson DeChambeau is the most notable LIV player who is not playing golf at the Olympics. He won the 2024 U.S. Open, which did push him into the top 10 of the OWGR. He was clipped by four players who stayed on the PGA Tour; Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Xander Schauffele. Brooks Koepka and Tyrell Hatton opted out of consideration, but would not have made it regardless.

Reaction from LIV players on the Olympics

Like most LIV news, the reaction has poured in from their players. The story began in the wake of the U.S. Open when Bryson DeChambeau went on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. DeChambeau said “Am I frustrated, disappointed? Sure, you could say that. But I made the choices that I made and there's consequences to that and I respect it.” DeChambeau continued by saying he hopes the golf world can come together.

On the flip side, Jon Rahm says he is living out a dream. The Spaniard has never played in the Olympics before and told Paul Higham from Golf Monthly that he looks forward to competing for his country.”It's basically a dream come true. It's a dream that became a possibility only eight years ago for most of us, so it's quite special…To be able to add to your country's medal count is something special.”