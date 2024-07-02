Patrick Cantlay, currently ranked no. 8 in the world and arguably the most prolific professional golfer without a major on his resume, has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event, the John Deere Classic, with an unspecified back injury. The final major of the year, the Open Championship, begins on July 18.

“While training for the John Deere Classic, I sustained an injury,” Cantlay posted on X in response to the PGA Tour's official announcement of his WD. “Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of my team, I unfortunately have to miss this week’s event. We are optimistic about a speedy return to competition. Thanks to the fans in the Quad Cities for your support and hope to see you next year!”

Cantlay hasn't won on the PGA Tour since August 2022, when he took home the FedEx Cup playoff event, the BMW Championship, for the second straight year. Cantlay is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2021 TOUR Championship. Cantlay recorded seven top-5s in 2023.

Cantlay relatively underperformed through the first chunk of the 2024 season, recording just two top fives — a T4 at the the Genesis Invitational in February and T3 at the RBC Heritage in April — prior to the U.S. Open. Cantlay tied for 22nd at the Masters and tied for 53rd at the PGA Championship.

At the U.S. Open, Cantlay's golf – especially his elite short game — appeared to click into place. The ex-UCLA star carded a first-round 65 to seize the lead, and shot a solid 70 on Sunday in the second-to-last pairing with Rory McIlroy. Unlike at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, though, Cantlay was let down by his putter at Pinehurst No. 2. He finished first in greens in regulation in the final round, but 61st of 74 players in putting.

For a player who has mostly resided in the top 10 for several years, the 2024 U.S. Open tied his best finish in a major to date.

“I’m looking forward to having more opportunities,” Cantlay said after his final round. “This is exactly why I play. It was good to be in contention. Obviously I would have liked to get the job done. Just a bit short this time.”

Cantlay followed it up with a strong showing at the ensuing Signature Event, the Travelers Championship, securing a T5 finish.

These days, much of Cantlay's bandwidth has been expended in the boardroom, as a prominent voice on the PGA Tour's policy board. Cantlay, plus fellow board members Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, are purportedly in disagreement with McIlroy on the future direction of the PGA Tour amidst negotiations with LIV Golf's backer, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

McIlroy — whose efforts to rejoin the policy board were recently rebuffed, resulting in the creation of a transaction subcommittee tasked with PIF dealings — favors a more global expansion of the PGA Tour in concert with PIF (and LIV). Cantlay, et al. envision a self-sustaining PGA Tour primarily financed by private equity.

Cantlay was slated to make his first career appearance at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. He was replaced in the field by Russell Knox. Taylor Montgomery and Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Cameron Davis were also late scratches. They'll be replaced by Marty Dou and Cody Gribble.

Before the Open gets underway at Royal Troon, the PGA Tour will swing by The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14).