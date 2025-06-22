Keegan Bradley has won the Travelers Championship for the second time in his career, stunning Tommy Fleetwood. Just two years ago, the New England-born Bradley fired up the Connecticut crowd. On Sunday, the 2025 Ryder Cup captain did it again with a stunning win on the 72nd hole.

"COME ON BABY!"

@Keegan_Bradley has 6 feet left for birdie on the 72nd hole.

Fleetwood roared to a three-stroke lead after a seven-under 63 on Saturday. But Fleetwood wobbled early in the final round, allowing Bradley and many other players to re-enter the competition. Bradley was far from perfect on Sunday, but was just one shot down entering the final hole.

Fleetwood and Bradley both found the fairway, and the Englishman went first. He changed his club before the shot, a classic sign of overthinking, and pushed it left. Bradley stepped up and hit the shot of the tournament, sticking his approach less than six feet from the pin. Fleetwood three-putted the 18th green, while Bradley jarred his birdie try for the win.

"Of all the shots and all the putts I hit, I think I'll remember that one the most." Keegan Bradley does it again in front of the Northeast fans.

Fleetwood remains winless in his PGA Tour career, finishing second in his 159th start on the Tour. He does have eight international wins, but has not solved North American soil yet. This is, however, a great bounce back from last week, when he missed the cut at the U.S Open.

Bradley bogeyed the par-four 14th while Fleetwood made a par. That re-opened a three-shot difference between the two, which is how the day started. But two sloppy bogeys from Fleetwood paired with two great birdies from Bradley made the difference.

Both Fleetwood and Bradley will be main characters at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Bradley is the United States captain and could be the first playing captain since 1963. Fleetwood has been a European mainstay and is having a solid season despite this heartbreaking loss.

