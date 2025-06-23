The PGA Tour is coming off yet another thrilling finish, as Keegan Bradley pulled out a wild victory at the Travelers Championship. He won't have much time to soak it in, though, as the 39-year-old Bradley is in the field at this week's Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Interestingly, he will be joined by a former member of LIV Golf as well.

James Piot, who spent two years on the PGA Tour's rival circuit, has received an unrestricted sponsor's exemption, per GolfWeek. That coincides with several last-minute withdrawals from the PGA Tour event.

Eric Cole, Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Tim Widing have each pulled out of the event.

For Piot, it is a return that started his career. After winning the U.S. Amateur in 2021, Piot joined the Tour. Yet, he struggled mightily to gain any traction at the professional level, missing his final six cuts in a row. That prompted the decision for now 26-year-old, to join LIV Golf.

Piot took part in the Saudi-funded league upon its inception in 2022. He spent two seasons as a part of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers squad. Yet, the talented youngster was unable to jump-start his career there, either. He was relegated after his second season.

Since that time, Piot has undergone shoulder surgery. After healing up, the former Michigan State Spartan has mostly played the Asian Tour. He also played in one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut there as well.

It will be interesting to see how he performs this week vs. a pretty strong PGA Tour field. Even though World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will not be there, several Tour stars are in Detroit. That includes Collin Morikawa, the aforementioned Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, and 2023 Rocket champion Rickie Fowler.