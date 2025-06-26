Collin Morikawa, a 28-year-old golfer on the PGA Tour, has recently found himself involved in controversy. Morikawa has recently made multiple caddie changes. His interesting caddie moves led to an article he didn't appreciate from reporter Adam Schupak of Golfweek. The article led to a heated exchange between the reporter and Morikawa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, via golfdigest on Instagram.

Morikawa was asked by the reporter if he knows who his caddie will be for the British Open. The golfer said he did not know yet and proceeded to call out the reporter.

“I don't (know yet),” Morikawa said. “I read your article that you wrote. Look, I'm not here to tell people how to do their jobs, but I don't get why you would make me sound bad because you put out my quote that I was playing with pro-am partners out front. Those guys are paying a lot of money. They're very important to the community, they're very important to the Rocket Classic. And for you to put out a quote like that to put me down in saying, ‘hey, wait two and a half hours.' I mean, you called me up on the first tee, you know?

“So, I'm not going to tell you how to do your job. You can write whatever you want, this is America. But don't put me down like that because it's two and a half hours, Adam.”

Article Continues Below

The reporter then took a moment to respond to Collin Morikawa.

“I thought I was actually giving you credit that you were playing… You were focused on your pro-am partners,” the reporter said.

“Okay, we can all read it very differently,” Morikawa said with an annoyed smile on his face. “That's not how I read it… I'm just telling you, like, I think there's a perspective where people can read it like that. So, I'm just gonna leave it at that… We knew I was gonna have media in two and a half hours. I'm on the first tee, meeting my pro-am partners as they're teeing off. So, on the caddie front, I don't. It's a process that I'm going through. Hopefully we will find out when the time comes. And I will let everyone know. Thank you.”

Morikawa has had controversial exchanges with the media in the past. The reality of the matter is that Morikawa is not afraid to say what's on his mind.