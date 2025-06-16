The PGA Tour made news during the US Open when news leaked about their new CEO. Brian Rolapp was hired away from the NFL to run the for-profit arm of the league. The plan to hire a CEO was announced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at the end of the 2024 season. But on Monday, Golf.com's James Colgan reported that Monahan won't be around for the Rolapp era of professional golf.

“Some big golf news: Three sources tell me the PGA Tour is expected to ‘sunset' Jay Monahan as commissioner after a transition period with new CEO Brian Rolapp, ” Colgan reported. “Monahan could leave his post as soon as the end of this year, and as late as the end of next, sources said.”

Monahan has been the commissioner of the PGA Tour since January of 2017. To say that tenure has been full of unprecedented times would be a drastic understatement. After guiding the league through the COVID-19 pandemic, he was approached by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, seeking to invest in golf. His refusal to take a meeting led to the creation of LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF agreed on a framework deal in June 2023. Still, fans do not know what the future of golf looks like, and the Tour has changed dramatically. Rolapp's role was originally supposed to work alongside the commissioner. But now, he will likely be a part of finding a new one.

The golf world had its collective eyes fixed on Oakmont Country Club this weekend. JJ Spaun won the US Open after a thrilling Sunday, clinching his first major championship. But now, it's back to reality as the future of the sport gets determined. A PGA Tour Signature Event starts on Thursday, when the ball flies at the Travelers Championship.