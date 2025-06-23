Tommy Fleetwood had it all in front of him as he pursued the first PGA Tour victory of his career. The 34-year-old Englishman had a three-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship with four holes to play in the tournament. However, instead of winning for the first time in 84 attempts, Fleetwood stumbled down the stretch and Keegan Bradley came from behind to win the championship.

Bradley was one shot behind Fleetwood going into the 18th hole, and he nailed his approach shot to within 6 feet of the hole. Fleetwood struggled as he finished the final hole, and he had to two-putt from 50 feet in order to force a playoff. He was unable to do so.

Tommy Fleetwood had a tough final round as he got off to a rough start with three bogeys in the first four holes before he steadied himself. However, he missed a pair of short putts down the home stretch that gave Bradley his opening.

Fleetwood knew he had an opportunity to win on UJ.S. soil for the first time in his career and he failed to take advantage of it.

“I'm upset and I'm angry now,” Fleetwood said in his post-match press conference. “When I calm down, I will look at the things I did well and the things I can learn from now. I played great and was in a position to win after 71 holes. I just want to make sure I can put myself in this position again and correct what I did wrong.”

Fleetwood struggle helps Bradley make case for Ryder Cup

Article Continues Below

Bradley is the captain of the United States Ryder Cup team that will face Europe at Bethpage Black in the fall. He has not named himself as a competitor in the high-profile event. It would seem far more likely that Bradley will compete after his memorable come-from-behind triumph in the Travelers.

When asked if he would name himself as one of the competitors on the U.S. team, the smiling Bradley was not about to give a final answer. “Go USA,” he said.

Bradley did not play a perfect round in firing a two under par 68 in the final round. He made five birdies but also bogeyed three holes. However, the fact that he was able to birdie both the 15th hole and the 18th were the keys to his round.

None were bigger than the 6-foot birdie putt that won the tournament for him on the 72nd hole. “Of all the shots and all the putts I hit, I think I'm going to remember that one the most,” Bradley explained.