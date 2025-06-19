The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, CT, following JJ Spaun's marvelous victory at the U.S. Open last week. Jordan Spieth entered this week looking to build off the momentum he had created over his last few tournaments. Instead, he was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship on Thursday, after completing just 12 holes.

Spieth was 5-over and struggling during his opening round of the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the season. He was seen wincing in pain and even heard groaning after several shots.

Following his tee shot on 13, Spieth knew that his day was about to end. Following his decision to withdraw, the three-time major champion detailed the injury. He explained how it progressed from his warm-up through his round.

“It was just like midway through on my irons,” Spieth said.

“Everything was great in my gym session, and I've been very, very excited to go out and play. Things have been getting better and better, and then my right scap just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup, and I just kept hitting, and then all of a sudden it was moving up, everything around it started to — and then it was over the left and then it was like everything, so I stopped.

Article Continues Below
More Golf News
Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFL executive vice president and chief of media and business officer Brian Rolapp speaks to media during the annual league meetings at the JW Marriott. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
New PGA Tour CEO writes open letter to fans after coming over from NFLJake Faigus ·
Commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan speaks at the 2025 Memorial Tournament honoree ceremony
Jay Monahan’s PGA Tour exit plan revealed after CEO hireChristopher Hennessy ·
Adam Scott reacts after putting on the 13th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Adam Scott’s classy gesture to JJ Spaun despite brutal US Open 4th roundRexwell Villas ·
J.J. Spaun watches his putt on the No. 1 green during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. on June 13, 2025.
US Open news: JJ Spaun’s heartfelt reaction to winning first majorSteve Silverman ·
JJ Spaun celebrates with his caddie Mark Carens after putting on the 18th green to win during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Golf world reacts to JJ Spaun’s incredible walk-off US Open win at OakmontChristopher Hennessy ·
JJ Spaun reacts after putting on the 13th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
JJ Spaun clinches first major championship after wild US Open SundayChristopher Hennessy ·

“It was both sides of my neck and upper back… I quit 30 minutes early from my warmup and came back to the table with my physio who was out there on the range… I just wasn't moving very well, and then it just got worse. I was just going to try to see if I could somehow get through at even.

This week's Travelers Championship is a limited-field, no cut event where any finish at all will help with Official World Golf Rankings, FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup points.

“It's a weird situation with an elevated event and no cut and important points and stuff. It's like, well, what's the downside if I can finish of just finishing even if it's ugly, and then I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt. I was walking off that tee, and I'm like, if it's even harder to turn, then I'm not going to be able to make a backswing that's even useful, and that's what happened on the bunker shot. I was like — it's only going to get worse to finish the round, and it's not worth it. I thought that was the time.

“I've never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn't really know what to do. It just became too much.”

Luckily for his wife, Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth now has plenty of time to be with her as she is expecting their third child in July.