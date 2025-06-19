The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, CT, following JJ Spaun's marvelous victory at the U.S. Open last week. Jordan Spieth entered this week looking to build off the momentum he had created over his last few tournaments. Instead, he was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship on Thursday, after completing just 12 holes.

Spieth was 5-over and struggling during his opening round of the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the season. He was seen wincing in pain and even heard groaning after several shots.

Following his tee shot on 13, Spieth knew that his day was about to end. Following his decision to withdraw, the three-time major champion detailed the injury. He explained how it progressed from his warm-up through his round.

🚨⛳️🤕 #WATCH — Jordan Spieth appears to be dealing with an injury at the Travelers Championship. @InjuryReportPGA pic.twitter.com/Tn3Z78KKmV — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was just like midway through on my irons,” Spieth said.

“Everything was great in my gym session, and I've been very, very excited to go out and play. Things have been getting better and better, and then my right scap just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup, and I just kept hitting, and then all of a sudden it was moving up, everything around it started to — and then it was over the left and then it was like everything, so I stopped.

“It was both sides of my neck and upper back… I quit 30 minutes early from my warmup and came back to the table with my physio who was out there on the range… I just wasn't moving very well, and then it just got worse. I was just going to try to see if I could somehow get through at even.

This week's Travelers Championship is a limited-field, no cut event where any finish at all will help with Official World Golf Rankings, FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup points.

“It's a weird situation with an elevated event and no cut and important points and stuff. It's like, well, what's the downside if I can finish of just finishing even if it's ugly, and then I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt. I was walking off that tee, and I'm like, if it's even harder to turn, then I'm not going to be able to make a backswing that's even useful, and that's what happened on the bunker shot. I was like — it's only going to get worse to finish the round, and it's not worth it. I thought that was the time.

“I've never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn't really know what to do. It just became too much.”

Luckily for his wife, Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth now has plenty of time to be with her as she is expecting their third child in July.