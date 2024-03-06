The newly established PGA Tour Enterprises announced its Board of Directors on Wednesday. It includes Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay. Woods has been named Vice Chairman of the Board.
The 13-member Board consists of nine PGA Tour Directors and four Strategic Sports Group (SSG) Directors. The six current Player Directors on the tour's Policy Board will serve on the Board of PGA Tour Enterprises: Woods, Spieth, Cantlay, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Peter Malnati. Commissioner Jay Monahan, also CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, is on the Board, too.
The four Directors representing SSG are Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and New York Mets vice chairman Andrew Cohen.
“Today’s announcement is another milestone for our organization, as I believe we have arrived at a PGA TOUR Enterprise’s Board of Directors with the right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future,” Monahan said in a statement. “Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members’ priorities and needs. And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA TOUR. Their expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the success and growth of our commercial initiatives.”
In January, SSG — a consortium of American sports owners — agreed to make a $1.5 billion strategic investment amid competition and stalled negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The partnership included the launching of a for-profit branch of the tour, PGA Tour Enterprises, tasked with marketing and growing the game.