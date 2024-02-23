In his 58th event on the PGA Tour, the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rafael Campos has finally carded an ace.
Campos pulled off the hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole in the second round at Vidanta Villarta on Friday.
Initially, the ball looked like it may be headed for the drink, prompting Campos to audibly implore it to “get over the water.” On cue, the golf ball plopped onto the green, just clearing the front-side bunker, and forcefully rolled into the back-left hole location. Vamos.
🚨¡HOYO EN UNO! 🚨@RafaCamposGolf la emboca al 17 en el @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/4Wp0QHvbIe
— PGATOUResp (@pgatouresp) February 23, 2024
The hole-in-one capped off a scorching opening stretch for Rafa (he started his round on No. 10). He birdied No. 12, No. 15, and No. 16 before his once-in-a-career ace to put him at 6-under for the event. Campos shot a 1-under 70 in his opening round on Thursday.
Unfortunately, he quickly cooled off, bogeying three of the next four holes. At time of writing, the projected cut line at Vidanta is 1-under.
The 35-year-old from Puerto Rico is shooting for his 27th made cut on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 2011 and joined the PGA Tour in 2011. His best finish was a runner-up to Joel Dahmen at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Rafa finished T20 (-7) at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. He's currently ranked 299th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Matt Wallace (-11) is your current leader, closely tailed by Erik Van Rooyen (-10).
The Mexico Open is the eighth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season – sandwiched in between the West Coast and Florida swings. If you're interested in tuning in for the weekend action, you can check out ClutchPoints' tournament preview.