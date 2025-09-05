It took LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau 12 days to accomplish his latest feat, but he got the job done on Friday. Over the past 12 days, the golfer has been attempting to chip a plastic ball from the first level of a house to the second level of the home. Seems easy enough, but there is one massive catch — DeChambeau had to land the ball inside a small plastic cup. The motivation behind the video series was to give away a yellow Bentley, as Bryson was going to announce the winner of the giveaway on his Instagram Live the day after finally making the shot. That day is now set to be Saturday after DeChambeau landed the ball in the plastic cup on Friday.

I’m going home now – Day 12 pic.twitter.com/nCfB3ZIMxd — Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondech) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since it was day 12 of the contest, DeChambeau gave himself 120 shots to complete the challenge. He had been excruciatingly close to sinking the shot in recent days, but had yet to officially get the job done. Day 12 opened with some quality shots, but DeChambeau continued to fail to achieve the challenging goal.

On shot 15, DeChambeau landed the ball a foot or two behind the target. However, he placed a perfect amount of backspin on the ball. The ball took two bounces behind the cup before shifting its momentum toward the target. The third bounce drew the ball much closer to the target, and before a fourth bounce could even occur the ball landed in the cup.

Bryson DeChambeau had finally completed the challenge. His reaction — as seen in the above-posted video — is priceless.

“NO WAY! ARE YOU KIDDING ME! OH MY GOD,” DeChambeau immediately shouted before sprinting up the stairs in the home to see the proof. He then confirmed that he will be giving the Bentley away on his Instagram Live on Saturday.

“SOMEONE IS GOING TO WIN A BENTLEY TOMORROW,” he shouted before providing more composed instructions. “Tune into my Instagram Live tomorrow, 12 PM CST, to see who is gonna win the Bentley. If you show up and you're on the Live, you could win the Bentley.”

Fans will surely tune in as they hope to potentially win the car from Bryson DeChambeau.