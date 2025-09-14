The Buffalo Bills barely broke a sweat in their 30-10 win over the New York Jets. They still left the game holding their breath after Josh Allen appeared to suffer a broken nose injury early in the first quarter.

Allen briefly left the game and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky while the medical staff tended to his nose. While the injury appeared as if it could keep him out the rest of the game, Allen returned after just a few plays despite blood still gushing out of his face.

Despite the questionable optics, Allen declared that he is “all good” after the game, noting that he can “still breathe,” according to Joe Buscaglia of ‘The Athletic.'

Bills QB Josh Allen on his nose injury: “We can breathe, so it’s good.” Allen said he was gushing blood on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/kfkb84VSRD — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Allen's nose was visibly swelling, but the medical staff managed to stop his bleeding. The injury occurred in the first half, when Allen took off up the middle and a Jets defender inadvertently clubbed him in the face through his face mask.

Although he returned to the game, Allen was not needed much in the win. The reigning MVP ended with just 148 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, and did not reach the end zone in any capacity.

Allen's comments suggest that his Week 3 status should not be in doubt. Assuming he plays in the Bills' Week 4 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Allen would be wise to at least put a visor on his face mask.

Josh Allen, Justin Fields both suffer injuries in Bills-Jets

After Allen left the game, Justin Fields also suffered an injury and was forced out of the contest. However, unlike Allen, Fields went into the locker room and did not return to the game. It is unclear if he would have been able to play had the result not already been decided.

The injury only made a bad situation worse for the Jets, who were clearly overmatched. The Bills held New York to just 154 yards of total offense after it exploded in Week 1 in a shootout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite trailing the entire game, Fields got nothing done through the air. He left the game after completing just three of his 11 pass attempts for 27 passing yards for a horrific 2.5 yards per attempt.

Tyrod Taylor, who entered the game for Fields, was slightly more effective through the air. Taylor went 7-for-11 for 56 passing yards and found tight end Jeremy Ruckert for a garbage-time touchdown at the end of the game.