With a banner flowing over the Miami Dolphins' stadium calling for the firings of general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel, the speculation will be heightened after the heartbreaking 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots. After the Dolphins' embarrassing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday could have been a prime opportunity to get a win, but it wasn't the case as one play involving De'Von Acahne will be looked at unfondly.

As Miami was trailing by six points with over a minute left in the game, a pass from Tua Tagovailoa to the running back looked like the game-winning 44-yard play that would've given the team the much-needed win. However, it was taken away as the replay shows his foot was out of bounds earlier, as the team would end up losing the game.

“60 points, 22 penalties, two special teams touchdowns (12 seconds apart), and a would-be game-winning TD wiped out by half of De'Von Achane's cleat,” Zach Cox wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Ridiculous game, and the Patriots' first win in Miami since 2019.”

De'Von Achane gets his touchdown recalled after a review shows he stepped out of bounds 👀 The Dolphins still trail by 6 late.pic.twitter.com/ypxNzd4Xwx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025

Dolphins' momentum could've been different if De'Von Acahne scored

As the Dolphins are surrounded by rumors, including the trade status of wide receiver Tyreek Hill or the job security of Grier and McDaniel, the narrative could have been rewritten on Sunday with a win against New England.

The missed play by Achane would have no doubt been a potential momentum shifter for the season, as the 23-year-old said after the game that he didn't think he stepped out at the time, according to Josh Moser.

“De’Von Achane says in ‘real time' he thought he was in on the would-be touchdown. He described losing like this with a chance to win late and him being the player to make the winning play as, ‘very hard.' It’s even harder now on a short week, going to Buffalo,” Moser wrote on X.

De’Von Achane says in “real time” he thought he was in on the would-be touchdown. He described losing like this with a chance to win late and him being the player to make the winning play as, “very hard.” It’s even harder now on a short week going to Buffalo. #phinsup pic.twitter.com/6YtGNIYwM4 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) September 14, 2025

Achane would carry the ball 11 times for 30 yards while catching eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, but Miami still looks for its first win of the season with a tough one on deck as they travel to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.