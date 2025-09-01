In 25 days, the 2025 Ryder Cup will kick off at Bethpage Black in New York. Team USA will look to continue the trend of home teams winning, as Team Europe captured the 2023 edition in Italy. As the competition draws closer, Team Europe captain Luke Donald appeared on Sky Sports alongside Jon Rahm, one of his selections for the team. Donald spoke about Rahm being the key to the European squad, and Sky Sports Golf shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

'It's going to special' ✨ Jon Rahm returns for a fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance 👊 pic.twitter.com/Fte9NPBtVk — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“‘It's going to be special,'” Rahm said alongside Donald on Sky Sports Monday.

Donald spoke about how Rahm “sets the standard” for Team Europe, and Rahm's understanding of the Ryder Cup's history will be pivotal for the Europeans. Bethpage Black is a course that many of the players for both Team USA and Team Europe have played on at some point in their careers. As the Americans look to right the ship and continue the home team streak, can Rahm, Donald and the Europeans recapture 2023's magic and upset Team USA in Long Island?

Can Team Europe win 2025 Ryder Cup on foreign soil?

This is Donald's second stint as Team Europe's captain, after he led the team to their 2023 victory. Alongside Rahm, Team Europe will feature a number of Ryder Cup veterans. These tenured golfers include Rory McIlroy, this year's Masters winner, as well as Englishmen Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Most of Team Europe has been to the Ryder Cup before, with Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard the lone rookie in this year's competition. Meanwhile, the Americans fill feature four rookies, led by U.S Open winner J.J Spaun. Will a veteran-laden team led by the same captain in Donald, will the Europeans once again taste victory in 2025? Or will Team USA even the score? Whatever happens, don't be surprised to see Rahm play a major factor. Despite his status as a captain's selection, the Spaniard is still one of the most clutch performers in professional golf today. On a stage as big as the Ryder Cup, that experience may win out in the end.