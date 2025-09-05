The 2025 PGA Tour season concluded with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood claiming the FedEx Cup. But that does not mean important golf is not still being played. The DP World Tour is hosting the Amgen Irish Open this week at The K Club – Kildare, Ireland. Several top pros, including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, are in the field. So are some of the best from LIV Golf: namely, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and Tyrrell Hatton.

After 36 holes, Hatton and McIlroy are in the mix, both sitting inside the top 10. As for Koepka, well, his week did not go as planned.

Following an opening round 1-under 71, Koepka shot an 8-over 80 to drop 66 spots and miss the cut by seven strokes. It was another poor performance from the once-best player in the world.

Brooks Koepka is a five-time major champion and future Hall of Fame golfer. But his form has taken a serious turn for the worse since his last major title at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Sure, he has two top-5 finishes on the LIV Golf circuit this year. He finished second at LIV Golf Singapore in March and tied for fifth in Michigan. But outside of that, almost every other start saw him close outside the top 30.

But Koepka himself will be the first to tell you that what really matters are major championships.

This year, the three-time PGA Championship winner missed the cut in three of four majors. His only time playing the weekend was at the U.S. Open. He made the cut in all four last year, but was unable to crack the top 25 in any of them.

At 35 years old, there is time for him to turn it around. His major title in 2023 bought him a few years of exemptions from other majors. But with LIV Golf still not earning Official World Golf Ranking points, he might need to win one soon.