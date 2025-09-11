Team USA and Team Europe have set their rosters with the Ryder Cup just over two weeks away. Scottie Scheffler was the top points scorer in the Ryder Cup standings and looks to bounce back from a tough 2023 performance. He went 0-2-2 in Rome, which included a humiliating 9-and-7 loss alongside Brooks Koepka. At the Procore Championship this week, Scheffler described his new preparation after the miserable 2023 matches.

“When I look back at the '23 Cup, I think I halved two matches and lost two, so I think I left there without winning a single match, and that hurt,” Scheffler told ESPN's Paolo Ugetti. “I think I could have been a little bit sharper at that tournament. That was a learning experience for me.”

“It would be unusual for me to have four or five weeks off before the Masters or the U.S. Open or something like that,” Scheffler continued. “So there's no reason that I should be doing that going into the Ryder Cup.”

Many players speak about how the first tee at the Ryder Cup is the most pressure-packed situation of their golf career. Scheffler spoke about how his preparation will help him quell those nerves. “You can practice and do all you can at home, but there's something different about playing competition, getting ready for a tournament. Everybody's excited to be here. … I feel like going to this year's Ryder Cup, I'm going to be as prepared as possible and then go out and compete.”

Scheffler will be tasked with leading the Ryder Cup team this year, which did not go well in 2023. When he was the last man on the 2021 team at Whistling Straits, he took down Jon Rahm in singles. If he continues his phenomenal 2025 season at Bethpage Black, Team USA will likely leave with the Ryder Cup in tow.