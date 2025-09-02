John Daly is sharing a blast from the past about one of his good friends, Tiger Woods.

The professional golfers have been friends for years, and during a conversation with Hard Rock Bet, Daly shared one of his “craziest” adventures he's had with Woods.

“Well, I think it was back at Sherwood during the Target World Challenge. I asked him to come have a drink with us—I had a bottle of Crown on the table. My buddy was drinking vodka, and I said, ‘We just finished playing, looks like we’re paired again tomorrow.’ Tiger goes, ‘Yeah, I can’t have one right now. I’m gonna go hit some balls,’” Daly told the betting site.

While Daly and a friend were having fun drinking after playing golf, he asks Woods to join them.

“Couple hours later, I’m still at the table, going through another bottle of Crown with the boys. Tiger walks by again, and I ask him, ‘Where you headed now?’ He says, ‘Going to go work out.’ I said, ‘Come on, man, have a drink with me – we’re playing tomorrow!” Daly said.

Woods agreed to the offer but the 1991 PGA champion was not prepared for what the golfer would come out wearing to have a drink.

“I’m still in my same slacks and shirt, got crap all over them from the round,” Daly continues. “Then Tiger comes back, he’s in a tuxedo. I ask, ‘Where you going?’ and he says, ‘We’re in the ballroom in 10 minutes. Where’s your tuxedo?’ I go, ‘What tuxedo?’ I didn’t even know we had a dinner to go to.”

“He tells me, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a guitar set up for you. You’re supposed to do a song.’ So I walk into this ballroom, barefoot, shirt stained, untucked, still in my golf clothes – and he hands me this old nylon-string guitar, looked like something Willie Nelson would play. Tuners were falling out. I said, ‘Alright, give me five minutes to tune this thing,’” Daly adds.

Daly revealed that he and Woods ended up having a memorable night.

“I played ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ and got a standing ovation. I tipped the sound guy with a bottle of Crown and said, ‘See y’all tomorrow.’ Next morning, I’m still in the same clothes. My caddy brings me some Crown to the first tee. I just said, ‘Give me a 3-iron and let’s go.’”

Daly added that he ended up doing a better than Woods in the friendly competition the next day, “So, I think I got Tiger drunk just off my breath. I shoot 65, he shoots 72. He was a little p*****, but we had a blast.”

The professional golfers were last seen together at the 2024 PNC Championship but are both out of tournaments following injuries sustained this year. Woods ruptured his left Achilles and had surgery in March. As for Daly, he had hand surgery this year but is hopeful to be back on the green sooner rather than later.