Louis Vuitton's newly appointed Men's Creative Director, Pharrell, has made waves with a massive announcement for his debut collection, Yahoo reports. In an Instagram post, Pharrell shared a photo of himself posing in front of a billboard featuring the iconic singer Rihanna, presumably the face of Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2024 campaign.

The captivating image showcases Rihanna effortlessly strutting while carrying a selection of Louis Vuitton's classic keepall bags in vibrant colors. Dressed in all-black attire, both Pharrell and Rihanna make a stylish statement in front of the billboard. Notably, Rihanna proudly displays her baby bump, adding an extra touch of excitement to the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the post has garnered attention from notable figures in the industry. Lindsay Lohan expressed her admiration with hearts-as-eyes emojis, while Busta Rhymes left a comment of eight crown emojis. Sam Smith, opting for a more minimalist approach, shared a red heart and fire emojis to convey their enthusiasm.

Pharrell's relationship with Louis Vuitton has been a longstanding one. One of his notable collaborations with the fashion house dates back to 2004 when he teamed up with Louis Vuitton and Nigo for the renowned Millionaire sunglasses collection. Now, almost two decades later, Pharrell has taken on the role of creative director, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of Pharrell can look forward to the debut of his first collection for Louis Vuitton on June 20, during Paris Fashion Week. With the inclusion of Rihanna in the campaign, anticipation for the collection is soaring, as both Pharrell and Rihanna's creative prowess and influence are highly regarded in the industry.