Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever on the PGA Tour before he left to play on the LIV Golf tour. The big contract he signed with LIV Golf has helped Mickelson to build a net worth in 2023 of nearly $1 billion.

Phil Mickelson won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history at the age of 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days. On top of his many wins, Mickelson is also a Hall of Famer as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012. As for his swing, he is nicknamed Lefty because of his left-handed swing despite being naturally right-handed. In this article, however, we will be talking about Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2023.

Net Worth nearly $1 billion Age 52 Salary $106 million (2023 earnings) Sponsors KPMG, Workday, Callaway, Rolex, Mizzen+Main, Amstel Light, Intrepid Financial Partners, VistaJet, Grayhawk Golf Club, Melin Sports Golf

Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2022: nearly $1 billion

Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2023 is nearly $1 billion. This is according to the man himself. In response to a snarky question about his gambling addiction on Twitter, Mickelson replied “Haven’t gambled in years. Almost a billionaire now. Thanks for asking.”

Before we get into the legendary career of Phil Mickelson, let us dive deep into where it all started and his journey into hall of fame status.

Phil Mickelson's early life

Philip Alfred Mickelson was born on June 16, 1970, in San Diego to parents Mary Santos and Philip Mickelson. His father was an airline pilot and former naval aviator. He was raised in San Diego as well as in Scottsdale, Ariz.

His maternal grandfather, Alfred Santos, was a caddie at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and he took Mickelson to play golf as a child. He then learned to play left-handed while watching his right-handed father swing as he mirrored his style.

Due to his father’s work schedule as a commercial pilot, Mickelson and his dad got the chance to play golf multiple times a week. Because of this, he took a liking to the sport under his father’s instructions. He eventually honed his creative short game on an extensive practice area in their San Diego backyard.

After graduating high school from the University of San Diego High School in 1988, Phil Mickelson attended Arizona State University in Tempe on a golf scholarship where he became the face of amateur golf in the United States as he won three NCAA individual championships and three Haskins Awards (1990 to 1992) as the most outstanding college golfer.

During that time, he led the Sun Devils to the NCAA team title in 1990, and he won a total of 16 tournaments throughout his college career. He was also the second collegiate golfer to earn first-team All-American honors all four years.

Phil Mickelson's first PGA Tour win

Phil Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event, the Northern Telecom Open, making him one of the few golfers to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur in the history of the PGA Tour. When Mickelson graduated from Arizona State University in June 1992, he quickly turned professional. Due to his win in 1991, he was exempted from the tour’s qualifying process. From 1992 to 2003, Mickelson was a dominant force as he had multiple top-10, third-place, and second-place finishes. However, he failed to win a major event during that time.

Phil Mickelson finally won his first major championship in his 13th year on the PGA Tour. It came in 2004 during the Masters Tournament as he secured the victory with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

In 2005, Mickelson won the PGA Championship to capture his second major victory. The following year, he got his third major title after winning the Masters Tournament. His victory helped him secure second place in the Official World Golf Ranking, behind Tiger Woods.

Phil Mickelson's wife diagnosed with cancer

In 2008, Phil Mickelson was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. The following year, however, he received drastic news as Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson, was diagnosed with breast cancer. He then announced that he would suspend his PGA Tour indefinitely in order to be with his wife.

A couple of months after his wife’s diagnosis, it was revealed that Mickelson’s mother also had breast cancer. This forced him to take another leave of absence from the PGA Tour to care for his mom.

In the 2010 Masters Tournament, Phil Mickelson got the victory to win his third Masters and fourth major championship overall. This one was more special, though, as it came after a tough time for the Mickelson family.

In the same year, however, Mickelson announced that he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. He said that he started medical treatment and assured that his short-term and long-term prognosis were good, and it would have no long-term effect on his golfing career.

After suffering a winless drought since 2013, Phil Mickelson finally ended the struggle after winning his third WGC Championship at the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2018.

In 2021, he became the oldest golfer to win a major championship as he won the 2021 PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf controversy

However, he became mired in controversy as he supported the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf despite previously telling that Saudi Arabians were “scary motherf—ers” who had numerous human rights violations.

On June 9, 2022, Phil Mickelson played on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational London. This resulted in him being suspended by the PGA Tour, along with 16 current and former tour members participating in a conflicting event without permission from the tour.

One year later, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merged together in an event that shocked the world. This of course made Mickelson a big winner. It allowed him to return to the PGA Tour while still playing the LIV Golf events and make good on his reported $200 million contract.

Phil Mickelson's career earnings

According to the PGA Tour website, Phil Mickelson has total earnings of nearly $95 million in his career since turning professional in 1988. He is currently ranked second in career money leaders behind Tiger Woods, who has earned a total of nearly $121 million in his career.

On top of his tournament winnings, he earns a lot more in his endorsement deals. Throughout the years, he had sponsorship deals with brands such as Grayhawk Golf Club, Intrepid Financial Partners, Melin, Mizzen+Main, Rolex, VistaJet, Exxon Mobil, Titleist, KPMG, Workday, Bearing Point, Barclays, Amstel Light, and Ford. However, he lost a significant number of sponsors in 2022 due to his commitment to LIV Golf.

According to Forbes, he was listed at No. 31 in Forbes’ highest-paid athletes of 2022 after earning a total of $45.3 million in that year. In 2023, that rose to $106 million, which was seventh in the world, but only $2 million of that came from off-the-field sources, such as sponsorships.

Despite his current issues, there is no denying that Phil Mickelson has been one of the best golfers in the past few decades, and he will undoubtedly go down as one of the best to ever do it.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2023?