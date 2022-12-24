By Sam DiGiovanni · 4 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the NBA’s Christmas Day docket. Their plans for Noel feature a matinee at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. The Sixers and Knicks will play their second of four matchups this season and kick off a five-game slate of Christmas games.

The Sixers, unlike the Knicks, are not a regular Christmas performer. Their last matchup on the holiday came in 2019 when they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a score of 121-109. The Knicks, meanwhile, are a regular on the Christmas schedule. Last season, they beat a shorthanded Atlanta Hawks team. Both squads will be eager to extend their holiday-winning streaks.

Before the matchup kicks off with a star-studded broadcast crew, here are three bold predictions for the Sixers vs. Knicks Christmas matchup.

3. The game is low in scoring but close throughout

The Sixers and Knicks will tip off at noon EST. Playing early in the day is not something either team is accustomed to and neither pushes the pace that much. They also have strong defenses, so this could turn into a rock fight in an instant. However, with both teams playing well, viewers could be in for a captivating contest.

The first time the Sixers and Knicks met this season, New York squeaked out a 106-104 win. Now that the Sixers will have Embiid, things should be much easier for them, though they still won’t have Tyrese Maxey. The Knicks, though, will also be a different team from the one that took the win in that early November matchup. Since inserting Quentin Grimes into the starting rotation, they’ve been very good. They recently won eight consecutive games, though Grimes is now dealing with an ankle sprain.

The Knicks and Sixers are more evenly matched than most thought they would be prior to the season, as evidenced by an NBA poll showing that this game is seen as more of a toss-up than the other four Christmas matchups. This one may not come down to the wire but it should be a close one the whole way.

2. Three players get double-doubles

Big-time performances on Christmas are often remembered fondly. The Knicks and Sixers could each see plenty between both teams. James Harden, Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle each have the chance to put up a notable performance with double-doubles.

Harden’s playmaking has shined this season, especially in the games leading up to Christmas, and is second only to Tyrese Haliburton with 10.3 assists per game. As the Sixers’ lead guard, he should have plenty of chances to score and dish to teammates.

The Knicks, meanwhile, could see a pair of double-doubles from their starters. They are one of the best rebounding teams and the Sixers are close to the opposite end of the spectrum. Especially because Paul Reed is seeing the court less for the Sixers despite being one of their better interior defenders and rebounders, the Knicks’ bigs could do a lot of damage on the glass.

Mitchell Robinson should have a field day on the boards against a Sixers team that struggles with rebounding. His energy and size should make him tough to stop on the glass. Don’t be surprised if he collects more offensive boards than defensive ones. Julius Randle, who leads the Knicks with 22.5 points and 9.3 boards per game, should also be able to get double figures in both categories.

1. Embiid notches his third 50-point game of the season

All eyes will be on Joel Embiid for this matchup. The Sixers superstar always gets a bulk of the attention, both from fans and the opposition. Predicting him to go off for 50 points in any given game doesn’t feel too outlandish because of how hard he can be to get going when he gets into the right mentality.

The bright lights of New York could be a reason why he brings some of that mentality out on Christmas. Embiid is a showman who lives for the spotlight and to win. A Christmas matchup in the Garden is quite the stage for the NBA’s leading scorer. Especially against a Knicks team with no clear answer for him, this could very well be his game.

The Knicks, like most teams, don’t have a clear answer for slowing down Embiid. Robinson seems like the best choice but could be in foul trouble early against a foul hunter like Embiid. His strong interior defense will also be limited as he follows Embiid around the post and perimeter. They could use the burly Randle as a stopgap and Robinson as an off-ball presence but that would put a lot of pressure on one of their premier offensive players. Embiid has roughly five inches on Randle, too, and could counteract his physicality by hitting shots over him.

Both of Embiid’s prior 50-burgers came against defenders that aren’t up to par with Robinson and defenses that weren’t as good as the Knicks have. But his unreal skills give him the opportunity to light up just about anyone at a moment’s notice. If he gets hot early, the Sixers will let him cook and he could definitely put up just the fourth Christmas Day 50-piece in league history.

Final Prediction: Sixers defeat Knicks 102-94