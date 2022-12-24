By Jonathan Alfano · 5 min read

Christmas is here, which means lots of joy, family, and basketball. The NBA has taken over Christmas Day in recent years, with the league’s premier teams taking the court on the holiday. This year’s Christmas slate features LeBron, Giannis, Jokic and other superstars taking centerstage.

Without further ado, let’s rank each NBA Christmas Day game.

5. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Both of these teams have had disappointing starts to the season. Los Angeles got off to a historically bad 2-10 start before improving slightly in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Dallas sits at just 17-16 after making a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they are dealing with a litany of injuries right now. Anthony Davis, who was having an outstanding bounce-back season, will miss a month with a foot injury, while LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Austin Reaves have all recently missed games.

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been must-watch TV this season. He is second in the league in scoring at 32.8 points per game, and leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals. While this game is fifth on our list, basketball fans will want to tune into this NBA Christmas game just to watch Doncic cook.

4. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

This game is a playoff rematch of last season’s Western Conference Semifinals. Golden State won the series in six games, but it got chippy after Ja Morant suffered a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the series. Memphis surely won’t forget that bad taste heading into this meeting, the first since the playoff series, and there seems to be a budding rivalry here.

Sadly, the game loses a lot of luster with Stephen Curry out with a shoulder injury and the Warriors struggling in a big way of late without him. At 15-18, the Dubs would not even make the play-in if the season ended today. The Warriors should be thankful this game is at Chase Center, as they have a strong 12-2 record there, but the lack of Curry is still a huge factor and makes this game much less watchable.

As for the Grizzlies, Morant has rebounded well from his injury, scoring 26.5 points per game this season. Desmond Bane is healthy again, while Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. still give Memphis plenty of firepower, too. The Grizzlies are tied for the best record in the Western Conference and will be eager to keep up their hot start, sitting at 20-11.

3. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

The Christmas Day nightcap features two of the Western Conference’s premier teams. Denver currently holds the top seed in the West, but Phoenix is just two games back.

However, the Suns could be facing an uphill battle in this game. Devin Booker has missed the last three games due to injury. If the Suns’ leading scorer can’t go, then this game becomes exponentially harder. He’s been getting shots up in practice, but his status for Sunday is still unknown.

On the other hand, the Nuggets have been on a roll. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic has been great once again, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. If Denver is going anywhere this season, it will be because of Jokic.

2. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

The first Christmas Day game features two of the hottest teams in the NBA. Philadelphia has won seven straight games heading into Sunday, while New York had won eight in a row before losing to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday and the Chicago Bulls on Friday. These teams are fifth and sixth in the Eastern Conference, respectively, and will likely battle for playoff positioning throughout the season.

For the 76ers, all eyes are on Joel Embiid. The superstar center leads the entire NBA in scoring, averaging 33 points per game and he’s a monster in the paint. James Harden is averaging over 20 points per game, as is Tyrese Maxey, although he will miss this game with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Knicks boast a trio of dangerous scorers in Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett. All three of them are averaging over 20 points per game, and they have all started every game. Add in a solid supporting cast with players like Immanuel Quickley, and the Knicks could be a playoff threat this season.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

This game is a rematch of last season’s thrilling playoff series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Milwaukee took a 3-2 lead in the series, but Boston came back to win in seven en route to the NBA Finals. This will be the first meeting since that series, and neither team has forgotten about it.

As usual, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the shining star for the Bucks, and he has been fantastic this season with 31.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Khris Middleton has sat out four games in a row with knee soreness and that could happen again Sunday. But, the likes of Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis are expected to play.

The Celtics got off to a scorching hot start, but they have cooled off of late. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both been fantastic this season, averaging 30.5 and 26.5 points, respectively. They’ll be eager to get back on track, and a big performance on Christmas would do just that.

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate looks great once again, and basketball fans will want to tune in to see how all the games play out.