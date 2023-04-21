It has been only nearly a week since the 2023 NBA Playoffs started, but some series are already nearing their end. Some teams have already opened 3-0 leads, which means the next game could be the deciding one. With the Philadelphia 76ers set to face the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Saturday, it is time for some Sixers Game 4 bold predictions.

Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 54-28 record, a three-win improvement from the previous season, and secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. This was also the franchise’s best regular-season campaign since its 56-win season in 2001 with Allen Iverson.

On the other side of the matchup, the Nets had one of the most interesting seasons across the league. They ended up trading away both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in February despite having one of the best records in the NBA. Still, Brooklyn managed to end 45-37 and secure the No. 6 seed and the final direct playoff spot in the East.

In Game 1 on Saturday, the 76ers started the series with a 121-101 victory at home. Then, they opened a 2-0 series lead after winning Game 2 by a score of 96-84. On Thursday, Philadelphia overcame a second-half resurgence by Brooklyn by winning 102-97 in a wild, controversy-filled game.

With a potential sweep on the line, this could give the Sixers a short break before their next round, which could come in handy down the line. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Philadelphia 76ers for their Game 4 of the first round versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

3. Philadelphia holds Mikal Bridges to less than 25 points

Even though the Nets are down 3-0, they have some positive takeaways from the series. Most notably, Mikal Bridges has emerged as a big piece of the team’s rebuilding process after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Durant trade.

So far in the series, Bridges is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from long distance and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line. His best performance came in Game 1 when he had 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting with two 3-pointers.

In 27 games with the Nets this regular season, the forward recorded 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists plus a steal a night. He shot 47.5 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from beyond the arc and 89.4 percent from the free-throw line. He put up better numbers in Brooklyn even though he played in fewer minutes than he did in Phoenix this season.

To complete the sweep, the Sixers should pay extra attention to Bridges. Because of that, the bold prediction is that they will hold him to less than 25 points, which should considerably hurt Brooklyn’s chances on Saturday.

2. Joel Embiid bounces back with a 25-point double-double

As for the Sixers, there is no secret that Joel Embiid plays a key role in the team’s success. The big man is coming off a big season being a finalist for the MVP trophy.

In the regular season, he put up 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He made 54.8 percent of his field goals, 33 percent of his 3-pointers and 85.7 percent of his free-throw attempts.

However, Embiid has not been able to replicate his numbers this postseason. The center is averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists with 2.3 blocks and a steal per game. However, his shooting splits are 46.2 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from long range. He is also turning over the ball five times per contest.

Fortunately for him, players such as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey stepped up when needed. Still, in future series this year, Philadelphia will need more from its main star.

The bold prediction is that Embiid will have his best performance of the series so far with a 25-point double-double. Should that happen, the Sixers will be in a good position to close the series out.

1. Sixers complete the sweep

At the end of the day, even with Embiid not having a great series by his standards, the Nets have yet to capitalize on it. The Sixers dominated the first two games at home thanks to solid showings from the supporting cast. In Game 3, Maxey took over even after Brooklyn’s big run in the second half.

According to FanDuel, the Sixers once again are the favorites to win this matchup. Currently, the spread is -5.5. It is higher than Game 2’s even after Brooklyn’s near comeback victory.

While the Nets should have their moments with fans on their side, the Sixers might be too much for a young team to overcome. If Embiid, Maxey and Harden are on a good day, Brooklyn should have a tough time stopping them. The bold prediction is that Philadelphia will complete the sweep and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.