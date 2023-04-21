Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson stood with their hands on their heads and a stunned look on their faces. Both realized their season was all but over after the Philadelphia 76ers completed a last-minute comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday at Barclays Center.

It was a night where it felt like everything had lined up for Brooklyn after they took a five-point lead with two minutes remaining: James Harden had been ejected in the third quarter, Joel Embiid was hobbled and the Nets received a hot stretch from Bridges and Johnson to take control in the second half.

Then Tyrese Maxey stole the show.

The 22-year-old pulled up and drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two. On the next possession, he came up with a steal after Royce O’Neale lost his handle and went the distance for a lay-in. Two possessions later he stepped back and drilled another triple. Just like that Brooklyn was down three with 44 seconds.

Spencer Dinwiddie then drove and drew a foul on the other end. His first free throw hit front rim and bounced three times before dropping in. The next came up short. After Brooklyn got a stop on the following possession, Dinwiddie drove and set his sights on the basket with a chance to tie the game. Joel Embiid planted his foot in the ground and turned, mustering the last of his energy to rotate and reject the layup attempt.

"REJECTED BY EMBIID. REJECTED BY EMBIID." Joel Embiid locks down the paint with Game 3 on the line on TNT 🔒 pic.twitter.com/K05n4qrZ7D — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2023

P.J. Tucker collected the block and was fouled. After he made one of two free throws, the Nets inbounded the ball down three. Bridges ran to the top of the key. Just as O’Neale let the pass go he darted toward the rim. The ball left O’Neale’s hands and bounced to the canvass with no one around but De’Anthony Melton, who grabbed it, went the other way and threw down a dunk that put Brooklyn away for good.

CLUTCH DEFENSE by De'Anthony Melton 🚫 His steal seals a HUGE Game 3 win to put the @sixers ahead 3-0 in the series.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/Emve3FtVtC — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2023

“I should’ve just popped and got the ball,” Bridges said of the turnover postgame. “I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I just didn’t get there.”

The Nets made their way to the locker room knowing they let the most winnable game of the series slip away.

Much of the conversation surrounding the loss will center on a decision by the referees less than three minutes into the game. After finishing an alley-oop, Nic Claxton stepped over Embiid, who intentionally kicked him in his groin, drawing an eruption from the Brooklyn crowd.

Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him 😳 pic.twitter.com/gsOzepO4lZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

The officials went to the monitor and assessed a technical to Claxton. To the shock of many, Embiid received only a Flagrant 1 and remained in the game. Vaughn was stunned postgame that the act did not warrant an ejection.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before,” the coach said. “For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or towards and for him to continue to play, I’ve never seen that before in a game. And a guy continues to be able to play. Intentional.”

The technical on Claxton would prove costly later on. With Brooklyn ahead by six with 8:40 remaining, Claxton put down another dunk over Embiid before flexing. The gesture drew another technical to end his night, a massive blow given the 23-year-old had tallied 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting up to that point.

Nic Claxton EJECTED for taunting after dunk on Embiid 😳 pic.twitter.com/ejAP3ygpTq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

“He’s playing unbelievable for us. He and I conversed after the first tech. I warned him no hanging on the rim, nothing extra to get himself kicked out just because I knew and kinda felt the environment the game was heading towards,” Vaughn said postgame. “But it’s an opportunity for him to grow up, which is great.”

Claxton recognized the effect his ejection had on the team postgame.

“It was a little excessive,” he said of his celebration. “I got to keep my emotions in check. I know my team needs me out there. So that’s part of my growth. Just keeping my emotions like that when I’m playing well and my emotions are really high. I got to look myself in the mirror and just be smarter in those situations.”

Harden was ejected in the third quarter for a shot to the groin of O’Neale, a stunning decision by the officials given the action looked minimal compared to what Embiid had done to Claxton.

This got James Harden ejected. An absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/m8T4h61eil — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2023

“An unacceptable Flagrant 2,” Harden said postgame. “I’m not labeled as a dirty player. I didn’t him in the private area. When someone’s draped on you like that defensively, that’s just a natural basketball reaction. I didn’t hit him hard enough for him to fall down like that. But for a Flagrant 2, it’s unacceptable. This is a playoff game. We’ve seen things around the league that are much worse than what that play was. Honestly, I don’t even think it was a foul on me. That’s unacceptable. That can’t happen.”

Harden finished with 21 points and four assists on 8-of-15 shooting. Embiid tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. But it was Maxey who stole the MVP crown from Embiid for the second straight game, pouring in a team-high 25 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range after exploding for 33 in Game 2.

Bridges led the Nets with 26 points on 9-of-26 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point land. Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists on 5-of-12 shooting. Cam Johnson chipped in 17 points on 6-of-12 from the field. Brooklyn’s complementary pieces underwhelmed again with O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Joe Harris combining to shoot 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.

The Nets will return to Barclays Center on their last breath for Game 4 Saturday.