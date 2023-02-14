The Philadelphia Phillies are fresh off a World Series appearance after narrowly sneaking into the postseason. Their impressive playoff performance and number of key additions during the offseason has fans excited for what the 2023 campaign may hold. With players such as Trea Turner in the mix, the Phillies will have an excellent chance to enjoy a successful year. However, what will this season hold for Philadelphia?

Without further ado, here are three bold Phillies predictions for the 2023 MLB season ahead of Spring Training.

Alec Bohm makes the NL All-Star team

Alec Bohm had his share of ups and downs during the 2022 season. He was a highly-regarded prospect who flashed signs of stardom in 2020. However, he took a step back in 2021 before seeing mixed results in 2022. Bohm ultimately finished the season with a .280 batting average but posted a lackluster .315 OBP, per Baseball Reference.

Nevertheless, Alec Bohm’s underlying statistics suggest he may be in store for breakout 2023 campaign. The 26-year old posted a career low 46.3 ground ball percentage and career high 21 percent fly ball percentage in 2022. If he continues to post numbers like that, Bohm will see an uptick in power. His hard-hit percentage was down in 2022 and he still posted a .280 batting average. If he can square up the ball on a more consistent basis, Bohm can develop into a .300 hitter with pop and that would make him an All-Star caliber player.

It should be noted that he needs to improve his walk rate after recording a base on balls percentage of under five percent last year. With experience comes discipline and perhaps that will be the case for the Phillies’ infielder in 2023.

Trea Turner finishes as an MVP finalist

Trea Turner was underrated for a long time. He’s only made two All-Star teams despite being one of the most consistent players in the sport since 2016. He owns a career batting average of .302 and career OPS of .842. Turner is also one of the fastest players in baseball and has no shortage of stolen base prowess. Additionally, he offers sneaky pop from the right-side of the plate.

Turner has finished as high as fifth in MVP voting during his tenure in the big leagues. Given Philadelphia’s loaded lineup, even with Bryce Harper set to miss the first-half of the season, Turner will have plenty of protection around him.

Trea Turner very well may have his best offensive season yet in his first go-around with the Phillies.

Phillies shock Mets and Braves, win NL East

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are expected to compete for the NL East title once again. However, the Phillies cannot be ruled out of the conversation. After all, they made it further than both teams in the playoffs a season ago.

Philadelphia’s chances of winning the division will come down to their bullpen. We know they are going to hit the baseball and the starting rotation should fare well enough to put them in position to win. If the bullpen can avoid coughing up leads then the Phillies will make a serious run at the division title.

Winning the NL East will certainly be a challenge during the 2023 campaign as a result of the immense depth of the division. But for this bold take, we are rolling with the Phillies to shock their rivals and emerge victorious.