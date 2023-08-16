The Philadelphia Phillies are north of the border taking on the Toronto Blue Jays to finish up the season series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jays won a close game Tuesday night 2-1. Toronto finished the game with just four hits, but they did draw six walks. Whit Merrifield had two hits, and he scored both the runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer and Cavan Biggio were the batters to drive in Merrifield. Yusei Kikuchi started the game for Toronto, and he was fantastic. Kikuchi threw six innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out seven. As a team, the Blue Jays struck out 13 batters, and walked only one. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth inning to notch his 29th save of the season.

The Phillies also recorded just four hit. Edmundo Sosa had a two-hit night while Bryson Stott, and Johan Rojas had the other two hits. Rojas drove in the only run of the night for the Phillies. Sosa scored the only run, as the Phillies struggled to get anything going. Zach Wheeler was fantastic on the mound for the Phillies. He went seven innings, allowed just three runs on one hit, and struck out five. Seranthony Dominguez was handed the loss on the night as he gave up the losing run in the eighth inning.

Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Phillies while Kevin Gausman starts for the Blue Jays.

Here are the Phillies-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Blue Jays Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-172)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Nola needs to be at his best in this game. The Phillies are struggling at the plate, and their matchup is not any easier in this game. Nola has been on and off this season, but he is coming off a pretty good start against the Washington Nationals. He led the Phillies to a win in that game, and he needs to have a repeat start if he wants to lead the Phillies to a win.

Nola has already started against the Blue Jays this season. He led the Phillies to a 8-4 win in the game. Nola threw six innings, allowed two runs on five hits, and struck out six in the Phillies' win. What was good in that game is Nola forced 10 ground balls to just six fly balls. If Nola can pitch like that again, the Phillies will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Gausman is having a fantastic season. He has a 3.04 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 183 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched. Gausman is the best pitcher on the Blue Jays, and he gives Toronto the best chance to win. In his last six starts, Gausman has thrown 34 1/3 innings, allowed 32 hits, struck out 44, and he has a 3.14 ERA. If he can keep having those same type of starts, the Blue Jays will be able to cover this spread.

Gausman already has a start against the Phillies this season. In that start, the Blue Jays bullpen blew the game, but Gausman was fantastic. He went six innings, allowed zero runs, just three hits, and struck out nine. The Phillies struggled in game one of this series, and they are currently on a three game losing streak. During that losing streak, Philadelphia has scored just two runs. Gausman should be able to have another good start in this game, and give the Blue Jays a chance to cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is a fun pitching matchup to keep an eye on. If both pitchers are at their best, this game could easily end 1-0. If we are just looking at the pitching matchup, my gut leans towards the Blue Jays. Another thing to not is the Phillies struggles as of late at the plate. As mentioned, the Phillies have scored just two runs in their last three games. With Gausman on the mound, I would not be surprised to see the Phillies be held to just one or two runs in this game. With that said, I am going to put my money on the Blue Jays to not only win the game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+142), Under 7.5 (-105)