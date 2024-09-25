Fresh off clinching their first division title in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies have their sights on a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the MLB playoffs. Following their NL East triumph, earning a bye is the final piece of the regular season puzzle for the Phillies.

Philadelphia claimed a Wild Card bid to the MLB playoffs the last two seasons. The Phils are hoping to avoid that a third time and control their destiny in securing a top-two seed in the National League.

Entering Wednesday, the Phillies occupy the second seed but trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game with the Dodgers holding a game in hand. The Milwaukee Brewers are 2 1/2 games behind Philadelphia, and no one can discount the San Diego Padres from the race.

The Padres, baseball's best second-half team, have a better record than the Brewers and are two games back of the Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego and Los Angeles play Wednesday and Thursday following the former's win over the latter Tuesday night. Both teams have five total games remaining in the regular season.

It's important to note that the Dodgers do not own the tiebreaker over the Phillies or Padres after losing the season series to both.

One final battle between the Dodgers and Padres helps the Phillies in the sense that those two teams might take something away from each other. That could put Philadelphia in the driver's seat to finish the regular season with something they haven't had since 2011: the best record in MLB.

Phillies eyeing National League's No. 1 seed

While simply claiming a bye is a priority for the Phillies, if there's a chance to capture the No. 1 seed, why not go for it? Philadelphia will surely play for the best possible seeding, but the Phils will be smart in their usage of players down the stretch.

“The biggest things for me, really, are winning the division and getting the bye,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after clinching the division on Monday, per The Associated Press. “If we get home field throughout, that's a bonus. But I won't put our players in danger to get there.”

It's a smart mindset, so it won’t be surprising if a few position players get a day or two off or if the Phils give their starting pitchers shorter leashes in their final four games. It's a tricky slope to navigate though, because a few losses could find them only one game ahead of the Brewers with three to play (though it'd technically be two games as Philadelphia has the tiebreaker).

The Phillies expect to play a lot of home games this October, just as they did the previous two seasons. Earning the No. 1 seed would result in more home games than not. However, finishing atop the NL would not guarantee home-field advantage in the World Series if the Phillies finish with an identical or worse record than the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians and meet one of them in the Fall Classic.

New York and Cleveland are battling for the top spot in the AL. Philadelphia lost their lone season series to both interleague foes.

No MLB team will finish the 2024 regular season with a better home record than the Phillies, who go for their 54th win at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night in their final home game. The Phils are 12-4 at home in the MLB playoffs over the past two seasons. They're 27-11 in the postseason at Citizens Bank Park since their first playoff appearance in the stadium in 2007.

Philadelphia fans have shown up every single day for their team during this fun-filled season. They deserve the chance to see their beloved Phils host Game 1 of the World Series, something the franchise hasn’t done since winning its first title in 1980.