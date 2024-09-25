ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Dylan Cease will take the mound for the Padres in game two of their series with the Dodgers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Padres-Dodgers Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Jack Flaherty

Dylan Cease (14-11) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Dylan Cease picked up the win Wednesday against the Astros, allowing two hits and no walks with five strikeouts across 8.1 scoreless innings.

2024 Road Splits: Dylan Cease has been solid on the road with a 8-4 record and a 3.75 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

Jack Flaherty (13-7) with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Jack Flaherty earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

2024 Home Splits: Jack Flaherty has been solid at home where he is 5-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +118

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for their crucial Wednesday night showdown, all signs point to Dylan Cease and the Padres emerging victorious on the road.

Cease has been nothing short of phenomenal lately, coming off a masterful 8.1-inning shutout performance against the high-powered Houston Astros. His 14-11 record and 3.42 ERA don't fully capture the dominance he's displayed in recent outings. Cease's ability to miss bats and induce weak contact will be crucial against the Dodgers' potent lineup.

While Jack Flaherty has been solid for the Dodgers with a 13-7 record and 3.10 ERA, he's shown vulnerability at home. The Padres' offense, which leads the NL in batting average and hits, is well-equipped to exploit any weaknesses in Flaherty's game.

The Padres have momentum on their side, entering the series with an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, with Fernando Tatis Jr. particularly hot, going 14-for-42 with five home runs in his last 10 games.

Moreover, the Padres have dominated the season series against the Dodgers, holding a 7-3 advantage. This psychological edge, combined with their superior bullpen performance since the trade deadline, gives San Diego a significant advantage.

While the Dodgers boast a formidable lineup led by Shohei Ohtani, the Padres' relentless offensive approach and superior pitching matchup make them the favorites to secure a crucial road victory on Wednesday. This win could be pivotal in their push to clinch the NL West title in this thrilling final week of the regular season.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, all signs point to Jack Flaherty and the home team securing a crucial victory in this heated NL West battle.

Flaherty, boasting a solid 13-7 record with a 3.10 ERA, has been a model of consistency for the Dodgers this season. His ability to mix pitches effectively and induce weak contact will be key against the Padres' contact-heavy approach. Moreover, Flaherty has excelled at Dodger Stadium, where the team holds an impressive 50-28 record.

While Dylan Cease has been formidable for the Padres, his 14-11 record and 3.42 ERA suggest vulnerability that the Dodgers' potent offense can exploit. Los Angeles leads the league in home runs and slugging percentage, presenting a significant challenge for any opposing pitcher.

The Dodgers' lineup, spearheaded by the phenomenal Shohei Ohtani, has been firing on all cylinders. Ohtani's recent four-hit performance against the Rockies demonstrates his game-changing ability. Supporting cast members like Teoscar Hernandez, who's hit three home runs in the last 10 games, add depth to this formidable offense.

Despite the Padres' recent success, the Dodgers have momentum of their own, outscoring opponents by 21 runs in their last 10 games[3]. Their 37-22 record since the All-Star break, third-best in MLB, showcases their second-half surge.

With home-field advantage, a slight edge in the pitching matchup, and an offense capable of explosive innings, the Dodgers are well-positioned to secure a vital win against their division rivals. This victory could be crucial in their push to clinch their third consecutive NL West title.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

In this pivotal NL West showdown, expect a tightly contested battle between two formidable pitchers. Dylan Cease's recent dominance gives the Padres a slight edge, but Jack Flaherty's home-field comfort shouldn't be underestimated. The game will likely hinge on offensive production, with both teams capable of explosive innings. Key at-bats from Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers and Fernando Tatis Jr. for the Padres could swing the outcome. The Padres' recent momentum and success against the Dodgers this season may prove decisive. In this game the Padres edge out a narrow victory in a pitchers' duel that comes down to late-inning heroics, potentially from Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (+118), Under 7.5 (+100)