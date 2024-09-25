ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched the National League East Division championship, but that is not their ultimate goal in the regular season. There is still one very important piece of business left for the Phils to tend to. Philadelphia wants to lock up a wild card bye and a spot in the National League Division Series. The Phillies lead the Milwaukee Brewers by 2.5 games. The Phillies have four games left to play, the Brewers five. Philadelphia just needs a few more wins (or Milwaukee losses) to wrap up the wild card bye and a ticket to the NLDS, which would give the Phillies a few days to rest before they make another run at the World Series.

It is also noteworthy that the Phillies are half a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the National League playoffs. The Phillies would win a tiebreaker with the Dodgers if the two teams finish with the same record. However, the No. 1 seed in the National League would potentially have to play the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. The No. 2 seed would have a good chance of bypassing the Padres and instead facing the Milwaukee Brewers, a much more favorable draw. The Phillies do want the wild card bye, but they might not necessarily want the No. 1 seed, preferring instead to be the second seed. At any rate, though, the Phillies can't worry too much about that. They need to win a few ballgames to wrap up the bye and go straight to the NLDS. This game against the Cubs isn't win-at-all-costs, but it certainly is an important game for a team which had a hangover on Tuesday from its division title celebration on Monday. Now the Phils need to get back to business and stack a few more wins.

Cubs-Phillies Projected Starters

Javier Assad vs. Christopher Sanchez

Javier Assad (7-5) has a 3.34 ERA. He has been a terrific starting pitcher for a Cubs team which has received very good performances from its starting rotation in 2024. The Cubs were betrayed by their offense and bullpen. Assad is throwing in his final game of the 2024 season. He will want to make this performance count as he prepares for the offseason and what the Cubs hope will be a much better 2025 campaign.

Last Start: Thursday, September 19 versus the Washington Nationals: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 73 1/3 IP, 75 H, 35 R, 13 HR, 25 BB, 63 K

Christopher Sanchez (11-9) has a 3.25 ERA. The Phillies could not have asked for more from their back-end rotation starter. Sanchez has excelled at the back end of the Phillies' rotation behind staff ace Zack Wheeler, No. 2 Aaron Nola, and No. 3 Ranger Suarez. Sanchez should be available for long relief if needed, and he could get the ball in Game 4 of the NLDS. If the Phillies reach the National League Championship Series, Sanchez will definitely start Game 4 if Wheeler doesn't have to pitch twice in the NLDS. This is a huge weapon the Phillies will bring into October.

Last Start: Friday, September 20 versus the New York Mets: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 5 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 16 starts, 105 1/3 IP, 85 H, 28 R, 5 HR, 16 BB, 95 K

How to Watch Cubs vs. Phillies

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee Sports (Cubs) / Comcast/NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Assad can match Sanchez in a pitching duel, and with the Phillies still reveling in their division championship, they might not have the winning edge they need.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Christopher Sanchez has been cash money for the Phillies, who do want to pick up a few more wins to secure a berth in the NLDS and bypass the wild card series. The Phillies lost to the Cubs on Tuesday in a bullpen game. Now they're back to having a top starter on the mound. It should be the difference for them.

Final Cubs-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The game means enough to the Phillies that as the better team, they should win and cover. Take the Phils.

Final Cubs-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5