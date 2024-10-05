Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies begins Saturday afternoon. In anticipation of the NL East matchup, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright appeared on MLB Network's High Heat with Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, who began the conversation by talking about the momentum of the Mets. Wainwright quickly pivoted to highlight the many strengths of the Phillies.

“[The Phillies] are gonna be ready to play. Those guys are veteran players. They've been through the postseason all the way, most of 'em have been part of the World Series last year. A couple of those guys have won the World Series. They've got Kyle Schwarber leading that locker room. But they're pros. “They have the best all-around team in baseball. When they're healthy, they're as good of a team as I've seen honestly.

“From top to bottom. Their lineup is great. Their rotation is great. The bullpen's really tough. They have all the makings of a championship caliber team.”

The Phillies' 95-67 record was the second-best in Major League Baseball behind the 98-64 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets qualified as the No. 6 seed for the NL playoffs and took down the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game Wild Card series.

Phillies seeking more than another deep run in the MLB playoffs

The Phillies have two World Series titles in their long history, which dates back to 1883. The most recently won it all in 2008 but made it back after winning the pennant in 2022.

It's debatable whether a first-round bye, which the Phillies enjoyed as the National League's No. 2 seed, is a good or bad thing. Unless you're asking Bryce Harper, who views it as an advantage, per Tim Kelly.

“It helped a lot of us, our whole team,” Harper said. “We kind of needed that, I think. That reset, mentally, physically. I thought we had a good week, Monday off, Tuesday workout and then Wednesday we had a pretty good scrimmage as well. Thursday was optional, Friday we came in, took BP.

“I think a lot of us really needed that week to recover a little bit and get going,” Harper continued. “I feel good mentally, feel good physically, just really excited to get going.”

The Phillies' five days of rest will come to an end Saturday afternoon against the Mets.