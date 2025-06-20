Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and his team were dealt a tough blow in early June. Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was put on the injured list thanks to wrist inflammation. His exit came just three days after he rejoined Philadelphia's roster after Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider hit him in the elbow with a pitch.

However, Harper's recovery is going well, according to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Scott Lauber. The former NL MVP took some swings off a tee and fielded ground balls before the Phillies' game against the New York Mets. He did so without a brace on his wrist, a good sign that his injury is not bothering him as much anymore.

Harper is not rushing his recovery, though, taking things one day at a time.

“Just got to see how it feels tomorrow,” Harper said.

Article Continues Below

Thomson does not have a timetable for his All-Star's return to the lineup. However, the Phillies' manager would like to have him back as soon as possible.

Philadelphia enters their second series of the season against the Mets at least than full strength. Thomson will have to rely on the rest of his stars to even up the matchup after New York swept them at home in late April. The first matchup featured its fair share of drama, including Thomson accusing Mets reliever Edwin Diaz of faking an injury.

Both teams have been fighting for the top spot in the NL East for most of the season. The Atlanta Braves have faltered and Spencer Strider and Co. are 10 games behind them before Friday's action. The race is so close that the winner of the series will lead the division. New York and Philadelphia would like to win against their chief rival. However, both squads have their sights set a bit higher this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the favorites to win the NL. However, the Mets and Phillies both made moves in the offseason and could take the defending World Series champions down. Their weekend series will go a long way in determining just how far each team has to go in order to get where they want to be.