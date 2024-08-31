The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to go head-to-head in a National League East clash on Saturday night. Phillies star infielder Alec Bohm will not play in the game, however, per Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation. Bohm is dealing with a hand injury and although he has not been placed on the injured list as of this story's writing, the issue is clearly still impacting him.

Bohm has enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign. He earned his first All-Star selection as a result. In fact, Bohm even started in the game.

He is currently slashing .290/.343/.462/.804. Bohm has also recorded 13 home runs, 89 RBI and a league leading 44 doubles across 131 games played.

Phillies need Alec Bohm to return soon amid postseason push

Philadelphia had an incredible start to the 2024 campaign. They have not played quite as well in recent action, though. The Phillies currently lead the Braves by only five games in the NL East.

As mentioned, Bohm has not been placed on the IL. There is a chance he could avoid an IL stint. If the injury does not improve soon, however, the Phillies may need to make a difficult decision.

Either way, Philadelphia will need the star infielder back in the lineup soon. He has been one of the primary driving forces behind the Phillies' overall success in 2024.

Saturday's game is going to be important. The Phillies do not want the Braves to get any closer in the NL East division standings. Philadelphia is still in the driver's seat in the division, but Atlanta is certainly beginning to make things interesting.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST in Philadelphia as the Phillies look to earn a pivotal victory at home. Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Alec Bohm's injury status as they are made available.