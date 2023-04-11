Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

It isn’t everyday that a team puts up a nine-spot against the reigning NL Cy Young winner, but that is exactly what happened on Monday. The Philadelphia Phillies were hosting the Miami Marlins in the game, and Miami sent Sandy Alcantara to the mound. Alcantara, who took home the Cy Young award in 2022, surrendered nine runs over four innings in what was certainly a forgettable performance. Phillies’ infielder Alec Bohm reacted to Philadelphia’s improbable outburst on Tuesday, per MLB Network.

“He’s a Cy Young guy,” Bohm said of Alcantara. “We got a lot of good hitters. We take pride in being able to compete against those type of guys. He’s a competitor out there, I know he’s going to be excited to take the ball against us next time. We really just try to string anything we can together and take advantage of every little mistake that he might make.”

The Phillies lineup came alive in the game, ultimately winning 15-3. Alec Bohm recorded three hits to go along with a home run and six RBIs. All told, the Phillies ended up with 20 total hits as a team, with four different players having three-hit games. In a contest where many people may have predicted the Phillies offense to be stifled, it is safe to say the exact opposite occurred.

The Phillies will play the Marlins once again at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday night at 6:40 PM EST. It will be interesting to see how the offense performs following such a tremendous effort on Monday.