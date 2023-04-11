The Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an National League East matchup! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins are off to a 4-7 start to the season. This was somewhat expected, though. They took two of three from the Minnesota Twins, but are just 2-5 against the New York Mets. Those division games are so important as the Marlins play in a very tough NL East. Jesus Luzardo will take the mound Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The Phillies have picked it up after their 0-4 start. They are now 4-6 and seem to be on the right track. Philadelphia took two out of three from the Cincinatti Reds after dropping a series to the New York Yankees and getting swept by the Texas Rangers. Aaron Nola will get the start against the Marlins tuesday night.

This will be game two of a three game series. Game one was ugly as the Phillies crushed the Marlins 15-3. Miami had their ace on the mound, but he could not get it done. Philadelphia had nine runs on 10 hits off of Sandy Alcantara in just four innings. Jake Cave, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh all homered in the win. Phillies’ starter Matt Strahm went five scoreless innings while striking out six.

Here are the Marlins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-164)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami needs to get to Aaron Nola in this one. Nola has struggled in his two starts this season. He has given up eight runs on 11 hits in 9 2/3 innings. However, patience is key. The Marlin hitters can not get frustrated if Nola shuts them out for the first couple innings. He has not given up his runs until later in the game in both of his starts. If the Marlins can stick to their approach, Nola will end up making mistakes over the plate. The Marlins just have to take advantage of those mistakes.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies can hit. They put up nine runs off of one of the best pitchers in baseball. Philadelphia is second in the MLB in batting average, third in slugging percentage, second in triples, fifth in doubles and sixth in hits. They are even better against left-handed pitching. Jesus Luzardo is on the mound for the Marlins and he has been good in his two starts. However, he has not faced an offense like the Phillies. Philadelphia is hitting .295 off lefties and that should continue Tuesday night. On the back of Alec Bohm and Trea Turner, the Phillies should have another good offensive day.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies have too good of an offense. The Marlins have the ability to keep the game within reach in this one, but Philadelphia has some of the hottest bats in the MLB right now. Expect the home team to win this one by a good margin and Aaron Nola to have his first good game of the season.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+136), Over 8 (+100)