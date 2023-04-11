Sometimes it just isn’t your night, even if you’re the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara allowed nine runs to the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night, the most runs he’s allowed in a start since August 2021. Alcantara did not make it out of the fifth inning.

His uncharacteristic start drew plenty of reactions from baseball fans on Twitter.

Sandy Alcantara gave up how many runs???? — Steve Cohen is King ⚾️ 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@Mocha27592529) April 11, 2023

The Marlins down 13-0 during a Sandy Alcantara start. pic.twitter.com/WdBUh1iKOd — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 11, 2023

This start is a completely different story for Alcantara compared to his last outing. In his second start of the season last Tuesday, Alcantara threw a complete game shutout against the Minnesota Twins.

Part of what makes Alcantara so special is his ability to pitch deep into games. He led the league with six complete games last season. Only three other pitchers had more than one. The Marlins ace also threw eight innings in eight additional starts. He did not miss a start the entire season.

While this start is terribly out of the ordinary for Alcantara, Marlins fans and Sandy fantasy owners alike shouldn’t panic. Alcantara was briefly checked by the training staff during the outing and he remained in the game, so his struggles don’t appear to be injury related. He just simply had a rough start early in the season.

The Phillies didn’t stop piling it on after Alcantara left the game. They scored six more runs after he was pulled, hanging a 15 spot on the Marlins. Despite a brutal start, don’t be surprised if Sandy Alcantara comes back with a deep outing the next time he’s on the mound.