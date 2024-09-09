Alec Bohm expects to return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup soon, but he's not pain-free just yet.

The third baseman spoke to the media on Monday, three days after the Phillies placed him on the injured list with a left hand strain.

“I can tell it’s getting better each day,” he said, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s just getting over the last hurdle. We can protect it; I can manipulate my swing. But that’s not going to (work). At this point in the year, we’d rather take a couple extra days and not have to deal with it the rest of the year than put a Band-Aid on it all year and grind through.”

Lauber added Bohm said on Friday that swinging the bat felt like being hit by a hammer, so this certainly comes as a welcome update for Phillies fans.

Bohm has not played since August 29, though the Phillies were hoping a few days off would solve the problem and they could avoid an IL stint. His initial x-rays. came back clean, and the Phillies played shorthanded with him on the active roster until his recovery stalled.

He will be eligible to come off the IL this Friday, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson said “it’s probably going to be longer than that.”

Alec Bohm is progressing in his recovery

Thomson said Bohm planned to take ground balls, dry swings, and participate in tee and toss on Monday. He added Bohm will need to swing a bat pain free on consecutive days before the team activates him.

“I'm not sure how much time it's gonna take but I'm not concerned about him having enough time to hit in the postseason,” Thomson said, according to Corey Seidman of NBC Sports.

The Phillies have the luxury of exercising patience with Bohm. The team has a seven-game lead in the National League East and at this point is only playing for postseason positioning. They enter play on Monday a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

But even with the Phillies capable of weathering the storm, there's no denying Bohm's absence in the lineup. He's hitting .290 with an .804 OPS as the cleanup hitter this season, compiling 3.5 bWAR along the way.

“Nobody wants to not be able to play,” Bohm told the Philadelphia Inquirer before he went on the IL. “I don’t want to be hurting everybody and not be able to play, and now we’re a man light on the bench in case god forbid something crazy happens and we’re out of guys. It’s obviously not what you want.

Philadelphia enters the week coming off consecutive losses to the Miami Marlins. The Phillies have divided the reps at third base in Bohm's absence, with Kody Clemens manning the hot corner in Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Just at the end of the day, get healthy for the home stretch,” Bohm added.