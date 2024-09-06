Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday, the team announced. Philadelphia was hoping Bohm could avoid an IL stint, but his injury has held him out in recent action. Infielder Buddy Kennedy was recalled to the big league club in a corresponding move.

The Phillies have been dealing with a plethora of injury concerns. They most recently placed outfielder Austin Hays on the IL. Bryce Harper is battling a couple of injuries but he expects to play through the ailments. Bohm was hoping to do the same, but the Phillies clearly believe he will benefit from taking some time away before returning.

Alec Bohm's 2024 season interrupted by injury

The 28-year-old All-Star third baseman is in the middle of a tremendous campaign. He has slashed .290/.343/.462/.804 across 131 games played. Bohm's 44 doubles lead the league. Additionally, he has hit 13 home runs and recored 89 RBI.

Bohm always had potential. He had played well in recent seasons but Bohm has taken a step forward during the '24 campaign. The Phillies are hoping he will return at some point during the regular season to prepare for the playoffs. However, his timetable is currently uncertain.

Whether Bohm plays again or not during the regular season, 2024 was an impressive year for the infielder. Of course, he would love to finish the season by holding the World Series Trophy.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks out on Bohm

The Phillies will need Bohm in the lineup for October. Philadelphia holds a commanding eight-game lead over the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the National League East as of this story's writing. The issue will not be reaching the postseason, rather, it is how the World Series hungry Phillies will fare in the playoffs.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson understands that Bohm has played a pivotal role for the ball club in 2024.

“The one thing he does: he controls the strike zone,” Thomson said previously on ESPN, via Colin Newby of 97.5 The Fanatic. “He makes contact. He's really good with runners in scoring position because he does make contact. He also uses the entire field. He's going to get runners at second, runners at third, and he's going to put the ball in play. He's not going to swing and miss. You don't hear a lot about him because he doesn't have the big home run numbers, but he's really, really productive.”

Bohm is a doubles-machine. As Thomson noted, he doesn't always crush home runs. That doesn't mean he isn't productive, though. His ability to put the bat on the ball and make the defense make plays is of the utmost importance.

Bohm's offensive approach is refreshing in today's boom-or-bust game. In an MLB world of strikeouts and home runs, the Phillies star finds ways to make things happen by simply putting the ball in play.

Philadelphia will monitor and provide updates on Alec Bohm's injury status as they are made available. The hope is that he will be able to return sooner rather than later.