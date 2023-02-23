Andrew Painter is one of the most exciting young pitching prospects in recent memory. At just 19-years old, the right-hander was named MLB’s No. 6 overall prospect heading into the 2023 season, per MLB.com. Phillies players, notably Kyle Schwarber, have noticed Painter’s dominance.

Schwarber homered off Painter in a Spring Training at-bat on Wednesday. However, the veteran slugger still had high praise for the 19-year old future star, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

“I was wowed by the stuff,” Schwarber said of Andrew Painter. “He’s smiling when I step in, then I step in and he’s locked in, it’s gone. That’s impressive. I was in college when I was 19. I don’t think I was that poised when I was in college. He’s out and making sure he gets to know everyone.”

“He’s wanting to get better. He’s asking good questions about pitch shapes and what did I see in that at-bat? Really impressed by the pitcher, but also the way he’s handling himself in the camp, too. It’s been A-plus.”

Painter has a realistic chance of making the MLB roster at just 19-years old. We’ve seen a number of position players debut as teenagers, but it isn’t often that a pitcher has developed enough at such a young age to garner MLB consideration.

Even if Andrew Painter doesn’t break camp with the Phillies, he is on the verge of debuting in the show sooner rather than later. His ceiling is extremely high and Philadelphia won’t delay his big league call-up if he can help the team in 2023.