There's an argument to be made for the Philadelphia Phillies having the tightest clubhouse in Major League Baseball. Coming off consecutive impressive playoff runs in 2022 and 2023, the Phillies own the best record in baseball a week before the All-Star break.

Despite injuries to stars Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, the good vibes continue to roll for the Phils thanks to their crop of young impact players. Among that group is Brandon Marsh with his recognizable long beard and slicked-back wet hair.

Marsh joined the Phillies during the 2022 season just over a year after his MLB debut. He immediately fit in with his teammates and provided a spark for Philly, thanks in part to his first encounter with Harper and Schwarber following his arrival.

Marsh discussed that interaction with the Phillies' star sluggers on the latest episode of the “Chris Rose Rotation.”

“Harper and Schwarber just kind of put their arm around me the second I got in that locker room that day and was like ‘Hey kid, I know we don't know much about each other but we're in a tight pennant race here so you just got to get in or get out,” Marsh said. “In like an encouraging way you know, it's like we're going to be here every step of the way we'll be here for you to help you if you need anything you come to us let us know, but we're going to need you to get to where we want to get to. Just hearing stuff like that from those guys it just hit deeper. And I was like okay, all right they got my back it's time to go ride out there with them.”

Marsh finding his form in Philly

Brandon Marsh played well upon his arrival in Philly but was mostly a non-factor in the 2022 postseason as the Phillies fell two wins shy of a championship. A year later, he excelled in a platoon role and was among Philly's best hitters during the 2023 playoffs.

Fast forward to 2024, Marsh was one of six finalists to be a starting outfielder for the National League All-Star team. Although he did not make the team, it represents a solid step in the 26-year-old's career.

Marsh is a .261 hitter this season with a .752 OPS, 17 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs. Despite the decent numbers, the Phillies still haven’t put all their faith in Marsh, mainly because of his numbers against left-handed pitching.

The left-handed-hitting Marsh has a .152 batting average when facing lefties this season. Compare that to a .291 average against righties, the drop-off is drastic.

Marsh continues to work on the areas he lacks while providing a positive mindset in the Phillies clubhouse. Of course, Philly wants him to improve against lefties, but the non-statistical contributions from Marsh give him a great standing within the organization.

Brandon Marsh is a fan favorite and even a few slumping weeks won’t take that title away from him. He has enjoyed his time in Philadelphia and could once again serve as an under-the-radar performer for the Phils in October.