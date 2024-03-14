The Philadelphia Phillies are led by a crop of All-Stars like Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler. It's the “other guys” such as outfielder Brandon Marsh, whose contributions turn the Phillies from a good team to a great team in the playoffs.
Marsh made his spring training debut on Wednesday in Philadelphia's 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. It was his first game action since he had knee surgery on Feb. 9. He was excited to get back out on the field with his Phillies teammates.
“Oh yeah, that felt great,” Marsh said, per Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad. “The best 0-for-2 ever.”
It wasn’t the worst time for Marsh to get surgery which is easy to say now when he has two weeks to be ready for Opening Day. The Phillies expected him to be ready for the first game of the season when they realized he needed surgery five weeks ago. He is on track to do so.
Still, being unable to participate in games and normal drills with his teammates ate at Marsh. He is a player who thrives on the energy of his teammates and the vibes surrounding the ballclub, much of which he is the catalyst of.
“I know it was only a month, but it felt like a whole season,” Marsh said. “Today was a really fun day.”
A joyous return for Marsh
Marsh was hitless at the plate on Wednesday but recorded several outs in left field, including on the first at-bat of the game. He is expected to come in mid-game as a designated hitter on Thursday as he continues to ramp up his recovery.
Having Marsh back on the field is a great thing for the Phillies. He feeds so much life into the team when he's in the dugout and he's a great player on top of it which adds to his appeal. Few players have been able to captivate the city of Philadelphia but Marsh is beloved by the fans and can do no wrong.
The Phillies want Brandon Marsh to be their everyday left fielder this season with Johan Rojas and Nick Castellanos in center and right, respectively. Marsh could also see time in center field, but he will be a starter and key cog in Philadelphia's lineup regardless.