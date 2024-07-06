The Philadelphia Phillies are in first place in the National League East with a 10-game lead over the Atlanta Braves. The team has the best record in baseball and boasts an elite mix of pitching and hitting. However, the Phillies took a significant hit when both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber landed on the 10-day injured list at the end of June.

Fortunately for the Phillies, it looks like both players will be back on the field very soon. The duo can return to action on July 9 and it now appears that Schwarber will be back when first eligible with Harper not far behind.

Reporting for Fox Sports MLB, Ken Rosenthal delivered the encouraging injury update: “Harper will probably return late next week, but Kyle Schwarber he's going to be back first.”

Harper was having an MVP-caliber season before pulling up lame with a hamstring strain when he attempted to leg out an infield single against the Miami Marlins on June 27. In 76 games prior to the injury, the two-time MVP had 20 home runs and 20 doubles, pushing his slugging percentage up to .582.

The Phillies’ star first baseman has posted a stellar .981 OPS on the season so far to go along with an OPS+ of 175 and 3.7 WAR. Despite the missed games, Harper is top 10 in home runs and WAR for position players and he’s top five in slugging percentage, OPS, walks and offensive win percentage.

All this raking at the plate did not go unnoticed by the fans as Harper was selected for the 2024 All-Star game and received the most votes in the National League. It will be his eighth All-Star appearance and his seventh start (assuming he’s healthy enough – and willing – to play).

The Phillies will send three starters to the All-Star game this year, as Trea Turner and Alec Bohm were also selected by the fans. It’s the first time in 42 years that the team will field three All-Star starters, according to Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb. And Philadelphia will likely add to their All-Star tally as pitchers and reserves for the game will be announced Sunday, July 7.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber's injury statuses with Phillies

Schwarber, 31, was hurt in the same inning of the same game as Harper and hit the 10-day injured list with a strained groin. While he wasn’t selected as an All-Star starter, Schwarber was having a productive season at the plate for the Phillies, scoring 60 runs and hitting 17 homers in 79 games. The veteran left fielder has mostly served as Philadelphia’s designated hitter this year, putting up an OPS+ of 133 and accumulating 1.8 WAR.

Last year, playing in 160 games, Schwarber mashed 47 home runs, scoring 108 times and knocking in 104 runs for the Phillies. Clearly, getting both Harper and Schwarber back to full health and on the field would be a major boost for the team.

However, the Phillies have stayed hot despite losing two key pieces of their lineup, going 5-2 since the pair hit the injured list. That success is due in part to shortstop Trea Turner catching fire. In his last five games, Turner has gone 11 for 23 with four home runs and 10 RBI, scoring eight times. The hot streak got the All-Star’s average up to .341 on the year and the four home runs more than doubled his season total.

Bohm, the Phillies’ other All-Star starter, has also contributed, collecting seven hits with two homers in his last five games. During that stretch, the 27-year-old third baseman added four RBI, bringing his league-leading total to 70. He also hit his 29th double on the season, which is best in the majors.

Philadelphia has proven to be a complete team, thriving in the absence of some of their best offensive players. With both Harper and Schwarber nearing a return to the lineup, and standout catcher J.T. Realmuto expected back from a right knee ailment after the All-Star break, the Phillies should be a formidable opponent over the second half and into the postseason.