The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Friday. However, the biggest news of the day may have just been the comments made by superstar first baseman Bryce Harper, who has been struggling since the All-Star break.

Harper addressed the lingering elbow and wrist injuries that he has been dealing with all season to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

According to Harper, his wrist has been bothering him since May, but the increased elbow irritation is more recent. He does not remember a specific play or moment that caused his elbow to get worse.

“Just generally got worse. I’ve been grinding through that,” Harper said. “I don’t want to make excuses for what I do you know what I’m saying? I’ve just got to get through it. Hopefully it gets better, rather than getting worse. [The wrist’s] finally getting to the point where I feel like it’s turning a corner. My elbow is just, like, there.”

Harper had Tommy John surgery on his elbow in 2022 that forced him to transition from playing the outfield to first base. However, he confirmed that the latest issues with his elbow are unrelated to his previously UCL tear.

“It’s not the ligament,” Harper said. “It’s in that area. But it’s not the ligament, so that’s a good thing.”