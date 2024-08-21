Rob Thomson's squad was the overwhelming favorite entering this game against the Atlanta Braves. After all, they are on top of the NL East and should be getting more hungry as the postseason nears. However, Reynaldo Lopez and his crew put everyone on the team from Pennsylvania on notice. Not a single one of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner earned a run to get their team back into the game.

The result of this Phillies and Braves clash was unexpected. Reynaldo Lopez propelled his team and gave them the momentum to end the game with a 3-1 scoreline. Clearly, everyone was shocked at how Rob Thomson and the NL East-leading squad performed. However, Bryce Harper is expecting this Ronald Acuna-less squad to go on a tear. The Phillies slugger even invoked some baseball knowledge after their loss, via NBC Sports.

“It should be a big series for us, too. I mean, we’ve got a long way to go. Still got a month of baseball left. We should come in here wanting to win games. It doesn’t matter how far ahead] you are, or anything like that. Obviously, you know what happened late in 2007,” Harper declared.

Bryce Harper recorded a horrid 0-4 line against the Braves which were supposedly depleted. He also got struck out thrice which was not a good look for a squad gunning for a World Series come fall.

Rob Thomson's warning to the Phillies

There should have been a way for the Phillies to at least get two more runs in this matchup. But, Reynaldo Lopez had other plans. The pitcher looked like the ace that the Braves needed to heat up. He pitched for five innings. In that span of time, he recorded 10 strikeouts, a walk, an earned run, and five hits.

The Phillies manager did not like what he saw on the field. In fact, he told his squad to be wary when facing these teams. After all, the Braves won a World Series just a few years back with what looked like a depleted squad also.

“It doesn’t matter who’s on the field, they compete. They do a good job of filling holes. We’ve got to get after it. We cannot lay down at all thinking that, well, they have a bunch of broken-down pieces and guys not in the lineup. That’s not a formula for success,” the head honcho said.

The Braves and the Phillies will still face off in two more games. Will Thomson and Harper's squad come back to win this series?