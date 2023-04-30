Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been patiently waiting for the return of Bryce Harper. Assuming he suffers no setbacks, the Phillies won’t have to wait for Harper much longer.

Harper is set to see a doctor Monday morning in Los Angeles. If the doctor clears him, he will be in the Phillies’ lineup on Tuesday against the Dodgers, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

The former MVP is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. At only 160 days away, Harper’s recovery time has been impressive and shocking compared to most Tommy John injuries. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski has certainly been impressed with Harper and is excited to get him back in the lineup.

“He’s absolutely amazing. He’s a great athlete. He works hard. He’s focused,” Dombrowski said. “He wants to get back. I mean, it’s amazing what he has accomplished. We have that next step. But the progress he’s made is phenomenal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As he gets re-acclimated to the MLB, Harper will remain at the Designated Hitter spot upon his return. However, Philadelphia won’t mind as long as his bat is in the lineup. Since joining the Phillies in 2019, Harper has hit .282 with 101 home runs and 296 RBI.

Bryce Harper has appeared in 1,382 games over his 11-year career. He’s a .280 hitter with 285 home runs, 817 RBI and 122 stolen bases. Harper is a two-time MVP, a seven-time All Star and a former Rookie of the Year.

Adding him back in the lineup would certainly be a jolt for the Phillies. If his clearance goes well, Harper could be back as soon as Tuesday.